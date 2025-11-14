Sponsorship: Echos of Freedom: Celebrating Syria’s Heritage and Resilience

Johnson Center Information Desk, Aquia Creek Lane, Fairfax, VA, USA
Benefits:
- Logo in event marketing and website
- Logo on shared sponsor banner at event
- Acknowledgment during event
- Name listed in program and event website
- Recognition in thank-you slide and closing remarks
- Name listed in “Community Friends” section of
program
- Thank-you mention on Mozaic social media
Vendor Fee- each vendor will get a table to sell their products. Event is from 12.30pm - 4.30pm. Set up will begin at 9am.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!