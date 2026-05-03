Sponsorship Extravaganza 2026

Platinum Sponsor: $5,000 - Named as Presenting Sponsor on all materials and listed on the Chiku Awali website -Prominent logo placement on promotional materials -Premium exhibition space at the event and premium page journal ad -On-stage recognition during the event and ten VIP admissions to the event

Platinum Sponsor: $5,000 - Named as Presenting Sponsor on all materials and listed on the Chiku Awali website -Prominent logo placement on promotional materials -Premium exhibition space at the event and premium page journal ad -On-stage recognition during the event and ten VIP admissions to the event

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