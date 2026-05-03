Sponsorship Extravaganza 2026

Bronze Sponsor: $1,000
- Exhibition space at the event and full-page journal ad
Two VIP admissions to the event
Bronze Sponsor: $1,000
- Exhibition space at the event and full-page journal ad
Two VIP admissions to the event
0
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
Silver Sponsor: $1,500
- Logo included on select promotional items and full-page journal ad
- Exhibition space at the event and four VIP admissions to the event
Silver Sponsor: $1,500
- Logo included on select promotional items and full-page journal ad
- Exhibition space at the event and four VIP admissions to the event
0
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Gold Sponsor: $2,500
-Logo placement on promotional materials
Exhibition space at the event and full-page journal ad
-Recognized during the event and seven VIP admissions to the event
Gold Sponsor: $2,500
-Logo placement on promotional materials
Exhibition space at the event and full-page journal ad
-Recognized during the event and seven VIP admissions to the event
0
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Platinum Sponsor: $5,000
- Named as Presenting Sponsor on all materials and listed on the Chiku Awali website
-Prominent logo placement on promotional materials
-Premium exhibition space at the event and premium page journal ad
-On-stage recognition during the event and ten VIP admissions to the event
Platinum Sponsor: $5,000
- Named as Presenting Sponsor on all materials and listed on the Chiku Awali website
-Prominent logo placement on promotional materials
-Premium exhibition space at the event and premium page journal ad
-On-stage recognition during the event and ten VIP admissions to the event
0
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