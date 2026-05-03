Chiku Awali African Dance Arts & Culture Inc

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Chiku Awali African Dance Arts & Culture Inc

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Sponsorship Extravaganza 2026

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
Bronze Sponsor: $1,000 - Exhibition space at the event and full-page journal ad Two VIP admissions to the event
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Silver Sponsor
$1,500
Silver Sponsor: $1,500 - Logo included on select promotional items and full-page journal ad - Exhibition space at the event and four VIP admissions to the event
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Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Gold Sponsor: $2,500 -Logo placement on promotional materials Exhibition space at the event and full-page journal ad -Recognized during the event and seven VIP admissions to the event
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Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Platinum Sponsor: $5,000 - Named as Presenting Sponsor on all materials and listed on the Chiku Awali website -Prominent logo placement on promotional materials -Premium exhibition space at the event and premium page journal ad -On-stage recognition during the event and ten VIP admissions to the event
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