Sponsorship | Fall River Juneteenth 2026: A Celebration of Culture, Community & Legacy

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About this shop
● Includes full-page ad placement
Full Page Ad
Includes a full-page ad placement and premium recognition in the booklet.
Half Page Ad
Includes a half-page ad with enhanced visibility and recognition
● Your Logo in Juneteenth Commemorative Booklet
● Acknowledgement at Libation Ceremony
● Acknowledgment at the Flag Raising Parade
● Acknowledgment on Juneteenth website and social media platforms
Logo Placement
Includes your business or organization logo listed in the commemorative booklet as a supporter.
$
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