Bristol Black Collective

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Bristol Black Collective

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Sponsorship | Fall River Juneteenth 2026: A Celebration of Culture, Community & Legacy

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
  • Exclusive “Presented by” naming rights across all Juneteenth events
  • Prominent name and logo placement on all festival marketing and materials
  • Two full-page color center ads in the Commemorative Juneteenth Program Book
  • Sponsor banner displayed at main festival entrance
  • Banner participation in the Children’s Flag Parade
  • Recognition on website and social media before, during, and after the event
  • Featured acknowledgement in all press releases as “Presented by”
  • Sponsor name included on select festival souvenirs
  • Special recognition during the Flag Raising Kick-Off Ceremony
Headline Sponsor
$5,000
  • Includes premium full-page ad with priority placement
  • Featured recognition as a lead sponsor
  • Inclusion in press releases
  • Prominent social media promotion
  • Top-tier visibility across Juneteenth event materials and marketing.


Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

●   Includes full-page ad placement

  • Recognition in the commemorative booklet
  • Social media recognition
  • Inclusion in event promotions.


Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Full Page Ad
Includes a full-page ad placement and premium recognition in the booklet.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Half Page Ad
Includes a half-page ad with enhanced visibility and recognition


Supporter (unlimited)
$250

Your Logo in Juneteenth Commemorative Booklet 

● Acknowledgement at Libation Ceremony 

● Acknowledgment at the Flag Raising Parade 

● Acknowledgment on Juneteenth website and social media platforms


Bronze Sponsor
$100

Logo Placement
Includes your business or organization logo listed in the commemorative booklet as a supporter.


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