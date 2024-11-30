Sponsorship for 2025 Programs & Gala

PURPLE ROSE TITLE SPONSOR - (One available **SOLD**)
$25,000
groupTicketCaption
**Thank you to our Title Sponsor, Center for Restorative Breast Surgery.**
Includes:
15 event tickets with VIP seating near stage
Logo on cover of SheRose Magazine
Full page ad and full page welcome letter in the SheRose Magazine
Logo prominently displayed at event
Logo prominently displayed on looping slide show on main screen at a VIP Couch
Logo on Table
Dedicated server for cocktails and passed hors d'ouevres, with a VIP buffet area.
Open Bar with beer, wine and mixed beverages.
Speaking opportunity to welcome guests
The purple rose symbolizes royalty, admiration and wonder.
**Thank you to our Title Sponsor, Center for Restorative Breast Surgery.**
Includes:
15 event tickets with VIP seating near stage
Logo on cover of SheRose Magazine
Full page ad and full page welcome letter in the SheRose Magazine
Logo prominently displayed at event
Logo prominently displayed on looping slide show on main screen at a VIP Couch
Logo on Table
Dedicated server for cocktails and passed hors d'ouevres, with a VIP buffet area.
Open Bar with beer, wine and mixed beverages.
Speaking opportunity to welcome guests
The purple rose symbolizes royalty, admiration and wonder.
PINK ROSE PRESENTING SPONSOR (2 Available)
$15,000
groupTicketCaption
Includes:
12 event tickets with VIP seating near stage at a VIP Couch.
Dedicated server for cocktails and passed hors d'ouevres, with a VIP buffet area.
Open Bar with beer, wine and mixed beverages.
Logo on table.
Logo on cover of SheRose Magazine
Full page ad in the SheRose Magazine
Logo prominently displayed at event
Logo prominently displayed on looping slide show on main screen
Speaking opportunity to welcome guests
The pink rose symbolizes femininity, grace, and elegance.
Includes:
12 event tickets with VIP seating near stage at a VIP Couch.
Dedicated server for cocktails and passed hors d'ouevres, with a VIP buffet area.
Open Bar with beer, wine and mixed beverages.
Logo on table.
Logo on cover of SheRose Magazine
Full page ad in the SheRose Magazine
Logo prominently displayed at event
Logo prominently displayed on looping slide show on main screen
Speaking opportunity to welcome guests
The pink rose symbolizes femininity, grace, and elegance.
RED ROSE SPONSOR (7 Available)
$8,000
groupTicketCaption
Includes:
10 event tickets with VIP seating near stage at a Reserved Table for 10 guests.
Dedicated server for cocktails and passed hors d'ouevres, with a VIP buffet area.
Open Bar with beer, wine and mixed beverages.
Your Logo on your Table.
Full page ad in the SheRose Magazine
Logo prominently displayed at event
Logo prominently displayed on looping slide show on main screen
The red rose symbolizes love.
Includes:
10 event tickets with VIP seating near stage at a Reserved Table for 10 guests.
Dedicated server for cocktails and passed hors d'ouevres, with a VIP buffet area.
Open Bar with beer, wine and mixed beverages.
Your Logo on your Table.
Full page ad in the SheRose Magazine
Logo prominently displayed at event
Logo prominently displayed on looping slide show on main screen
The red rose symbolizes love.
YELLOW ROSE SPONSOR (10 Available)
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
Includes:
8 event tickets with VIP seating near stage at a Reserved Table for 8 guests.
Dedicated server for cocktails and passed hors d'ouevres, with a VIP buffet area.
Open Bar with beer, wine and mixed beverages.
Your Logo on your Table.
1/2 page ad in the SheRose Magazine
Logo prominently displayed at event
Logo prominently displayed on looping slide show on main screen
The yellow rose symbolizes friendship and joy.
Includes:
8 event tickets with VIP seating near stage at a Reserved Table for 8 guests.
Dedicated server for cocktails and passed hors d'ouevres, with a VIP buffet area.
Open Bar with beer, wine and mixed beverages.
Your Logo on your Table.
1/2 page ad in the SheRose Magazine
Logo prominently displayed at event
Logo prominently displayed on looping slide show on main screen
The yellow rose symbolizes friendship and joy.
LAVENDER ROSE SPONSOR (8 Available)
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
Includes:
4 event tickets with VIP seating near stage at a 4-top cocktail table.
Dedicated server for cocktails and passed hors d'ouevres, with a VIP buffet area.
Logo on Table.
Open Bar with beer, wine and mixed beverages.
1/2 page ad in the SheRose Magazine
Logo prominently displayed at event
Logo prominently displayed on looping slide show on main screen
The lavender rose symbolizes enchantment, whimsy and mystery.
Includes:
4 event tickets with VIP seating near stage at a 4-top cocktail table.
Dedicated server for cocktails and passed hors d'ouevres, with a VIP buffet area.
Logo on Table.
Open Bar with beer, wine and mixed beverages.
1/2 page ad in the SheRose Magazine
Logo prominently displayed at event
Logo prominently displayed on looping slide show on main screen
The lavender rose symbolizes enchantment, whimsy and mystery.
ORANGE ROSE SPONSOR
$1,250
groupTicketCaption
Includes:
2 event tickets with VIP seating near stage at a 2-top cocktail table.
Dedicated server for cocktails and passed hors d'ouevres, with a VIP buffet area.
Logo on Table.
Open Bar with beer, wine and mixed beverages.
1/2 page ad in the SheRose Magazine
Logo prominently displayed at event
Logo prominently displayed on looping slide show on main screen
The orange rose symbolizes fascination, energy and enthusiasm.
Includes:
2 event tickets with VIP seating near stage at a 2-top cocktail table.
Dedicated server for cocktails and passed hors d'ouevres, with a VIP buffet area.
Logo on Table.
Open Bar with beer, wine and mixed beverages.
1/2 page ad in the SheRose Magazine
Logo prominently displayed at event
Logo prominently displayed on looping slide show on main screen
The orange rose symbolizes fascination, energy and enthusiasm.
SheRose Commemorative Magazine for your office (10 count)
$200
This is a beautiful 140 page magazine, featuring the ladies of the SheRose Class, including their portrait, photo of their ScART painting, and their story. This is a bulk order price for our sponsors. Orders must be received by September 15th.
This is a beautiful 140 page magazine, featuring the ladies of the SheRose Class, including their portrait, photo of their ScART painting, and their story. This is a bulk order price for our sponsors. Orders must be received by September 15th.
GENERAL ADMISSION TABLE SPONSOR FOR 10 WITH LOGO ON TABLE)
$2,000
For this level sponsorship, you will be receiving 10 tickets, and a logo sign on your table. (This level does not include any other sponsorship marketing, and is not in the VIP section). If you would like more marketing exposure, please contact Lisa McKenzie at 877-591-5936 x1
For this level sponsorship, you will be receiving 10 tickets, and a logo sign on your table. (This level does not include any other sponsorship marketing, and is not in the VIP section). If you would like more marketing exposure, please contact Lisa McKenzie at 877-591-5936 x1
VIP Ticket (non-marketing)
$250
If you need to add additional VIP tickets to any sponsor level, or if you would like to purchase individual VIP tickets to sit in the VIP Experience area, please select this option. This includes premium seating near the stage, and access to the Capitol Imaging Services VIP Experience Lounge, with open bar and private buffet area for VIP guests.
If you need to add additional VIP tickets to any sponsor level, or if you would like to purchase individual VIP tickets to sit in the VIP Experience area, please select this option. This includes premium seating near the stage, and access to the Capitol Imaging Services VIP Experience Lounge, with open bar and private buffet area for VIP guests.
General Admission Ticket (non-marketing)
$100
This ticket level is for a GENERAL ADMISSION ticket, (non-reserved, open seating) which includes dinner buffet, beer and wine, cash bar for mixed beverages.
This ticket level is for a GENERAL ADMISSION ticket, (non-reserved, open seating) which includes dinner buffet, beer and wine, cash bar for mixed beverages.
FULL PAGE Ad in Runway Program
$500
If you don't need tickets, but would like to help support You Night and the WE LIFT YOU UP fund with an ad in our runway magazine, please select this option. Send camera-ready art by September 8th to [email protected]
FULL BLEED: 8.75 x 11.25 pdf
or 8.5 x 11 pdf (non-bleed)
If you don't need tickets, but would like to help support You Night and the WE LIFT YOU UP fund with an ad in our runway magazine, please select this option. Send camera-ready art by September 8th to [email protected]
FULL BLEED: 8.75 x 11.25 pdf
or 8.5 x 11 pdf (non-bleed)
Doctor's Spotlight
$250
If you would like to include a DOCTOR SPOTLIGHT in our magazine, send background information about your physician with full name, title and high resolution headshot to: [email protected] by September 10th. (We will do the design of it).
If you would like to include a DOCTOR SPOTLIGHT in our magazine, send background information about your physician with full name, title and high resolution headshot to: [email protected] by September 10th. (We will do the design of it).
Charceuterie Board for your Table
$100
Chef Shon with Fusion Eatz will prepare a delicious charcuterie board that will be served to your table. This is a great way to have some delicious eats when you arrive!
Chef Shon with Fusion Eatz will prepare a delicious charcuterie board that will be served to your table. This is a great way to have some delicious eats when you arrive!