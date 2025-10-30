Rekindle The Fire

Rekindle The Fire

Sponsorship for 2026 RTF Men's Conference

429 E Dupont Rd #233

Fort Wayne, IN 46825, USA

Spark Sponsor
$250

• One complementary ticket for conference

• Space on the website on event page

• Mention on audio-visual display and announcements

Ember Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Table Sponsor for 2 tables - 4" x 9" sign on each with advertisement on both sides

• Space on the website and event page

• Mention on audio-visual display and announcements

• Two complementary tickets for conference

Flame Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

• Brochure placement inside attendee folders

• Table Sponsor for 2 tables - 4" x 9" sign on each with advertisement on both sides

• Mention on audio-visual display and announcements

• Name and logo added to the sponsor page on the website

• Three complementary tickets for conference

Blaze Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Two minute live presentation on the main stage

• One 8-foot exhibitor table in the exhibitor hall - day of the conference

• Premium brochure placement inside attendee folders

• Table Sponsor for 3 tables - 4" x 9" sign on each with advertisement on both sides

• Mention on audio-visual display and announcements

• Name and logo added to the sponsor page on the website

• Four complementary tickets for conference

Inferno Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• Four minute live presentation on the main stage

• One 8-foot exhibitor table in the exhibitor hall - day of the conference

• Premium brochure placement inside attendee folders

• Table Sponsor for 4 tables - 4" x 9" sign on each with advertisement on both sides

• Mention on audio-visual display and announcements

• Name and logo added to the sponsor page on the website

• Six complementary tickets for conference

