Sponsorship for 2026 Taste of Florham Park

Offered by
About this shop
(Top visibility + premium positioning)
All Silver benefits, plus:
· Enhanced logo placement on all marketing materials
· Verbal recognition during the event
· Featured sponsor spotlight across multiple social media posts
4 tickets to the event
(Best entry-level visibility + physical presence)
All Bronze benefits, plus:
· Dedicated sponsor table at the event
· Logo included on event flyers and digital promotions
· Logo included on event webpage with links to your url.
· Company name mentioned in press releases
· Inclusion in email marketing campaigns with url links
· Mention in post-event social media thank-you
Benefits:
· Name listed on event signage
· Inclusion on event website sponsor page
· Recognition in event program
$
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