Florham Park Rotary Foundation Inc.

Offered by

Florham Park Rotary Foundation Inc.

About this shop

Sponsorship for 2026 Taste of Florham Park

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

(Top visibility + premium positioning)

All Silver benefits, plus:

·    Enhanced logo placement on all marketing materials

·    Verbal recognition during the event

·    Featured sponsor spotlight across multiple social media posts

4 tickets to the event

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Silver Sponsorship
$500

(Best entry-level visibility + physical presence)

All Bronze benefits, plus:

·       Dedicated sponsor table at the event

·       Logo included on event flyers and digital promotions

·       Logo included on event webpage with links to your url.

·       Company name mentioned in press releases

·       Inclusion in email marketing campaigns with url links

·       Mention in post-event social media thank-you

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Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Benefits:

·   Name listed on event signage

·   Inclusion on event website sponsor page

·   Recognition in event program

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