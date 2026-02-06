Frontline Healing Foundation

Hosted by

Frontline Healing Foundation

About this event

SPONSORSHIP for 4th Annual Gala

13715 FM1560

Helotes, TX 78023, USA

TITLE Sponsorship (Only 1 Available)
$20,000

Recognition: Exclusive recognition as the Title Sponsor of the gala. Your company will be prominently featured as the presenting partner of the event.

Logo Placement: Premium logo placement on all event materials, program, signage, and digital promotions.

Event Signage: Logo featured at entrance, stage, and throughout the venue.

Media Exposure: Inclusion in all press releases, promotional emails, and media coverage.

Social Media Recognition: Highlighted posts across all Foundation social media platforms.

Verbal Acknowledgement: Recognition in opening remarks, program, and during key moments of the evening.

VIP Access: 12 VIP tickets with premium seating.

Sponsor Table: Opportunity to showcase your products or services with a dedicated display table.


GOLD Sponsorship (Only 2 Available)
$10,000

Recognition: Recognized as a key supporter of the gala with high visibility.

Logo Placement: Featured in the event program, signage, and printed materials.

Event Signage: Prominent placement on event signage.

Media Exposure: Inclusion in press releases and event promotional emails.

Social Media Recognition: Shout-out on the Foundation’s social media platforms.

Verbal Acknowledgement: Recognition in opening remarks and in the program.

VIP Access: 8 VIP tickets with premium seating.

Sponsor Table: Opportunity to set up a display table to showcase your products or services.

SILVER Sponsorship (Only 5 Available)
$5,000

Recognition: Your company will receive recognition in several key areas, ensuring a high level of exposure to attendees.

Logo Placement: Appears in the event program and on event signage.

Verbal Acknowledgement: Acknowledgement during the event.

Tickets: 4 VIP tickets with reserved seating.

Social Media Recognition: Thank-you posts across social media platforms.


BRONZE Sponsorship
$2,500

Recognition: A great option for businesses looking to show support while keeping a more affordable investment.

Name Placement: Included in the event program and on event signage.

Social Media Shout-Out: A thank-you post recognizing your company on our social media channels.

Verbal Acknowledgement: Mentioned during the event program.

Tickets: 2 tickets to the event.

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