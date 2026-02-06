SPONSORSHIP for 4th Annual Gala

Recognition: Exclusive recognition as the Title Sponsor of the gala. Your company will be prominently featured as the presenting partner of the event.



Logo Placement: Premium logo placement on all event materials, program, signage, and digital promotions.



Event Signage: Logo featured at entrance, stage, and throughout the venue.



Media Exposure: Inclusion in all press releases, promotional emails, and media coverage.



Social Media Recognition: Highlighted posts across all Foundation social media platforms.



Verbal Acknowledgement: Recognition in opening remarks, program, and during key moments of the evening.



VIP Access: 12 VIP tickets with premium seating.



Sponsor Table: Opportunity to showcase your products or services with a dedicated display table.



