SPONSORSHIP for 4th Annual Gala

About this event
Recognition: Exclusive recognition as the Title Sponsor of the gala. Your company will be prominently featured as the presenting partner of the event.
Logo Placement: Premium logo placement on all event materials, program, signage, and digital promotions.
Event Signage: Logo featured at entrance, stage, and throughout the venue.
Media Exposure: Inclusion in all press releases, promotional emails, and media coverage.
Social Media Recognition: Highlighted posts across all Foundation social media platforms.
Verbal Acknowledgement: Recognition in opening remarks, program, and during key moments of the evening.
VIP Access: 12 VIP tickets with premium seating.
Sponsor Table: Opportunity to showcase your products or services with a dedicated display table.
Recognition: Recognized as a key supporter of the gala with high visibility.
Logo Placement: Featured in the event program, signage, and printed materials.
Event Signage: Prominent placement on event signage.
Media Exposure: Inclusion in press releases and event promotional emails.
Social Media Recognition: Shout-out on the Foundation’s social media platforms.
Verbal Acknowledgement: Recognition in opening remarks and in the program.
VIP Access: 8 VIP tickets with premium seating.
Sponsor Table: Opportunity to set up a display table to showcase your products or services.
Recognition: Your company will receive recognition in several key areas, ensuring a high level of exposure to attendees.
Logo Placement: Appears in the event program and on event signage.
Verbal Acknowledgement: Acknowledgement during the event.
Tickets: 4 VIP tickets with reserved seating.
Social Media Recognition: Thank-you posts across social media platforms.
Recognition: A great option for businesses looking to show support while keeping a more affordable investment.
Name Placement: Included in the event program and on event signage.
Social Media Shout-Out: A thank-you post recognizing your company on our social media channels.
Verbal Acknowledgement: Mentioned during the event program.
Tickets: 2 tickets to the event.
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