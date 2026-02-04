Merchants Of Third Ave Civic Improvement Assoc Inc

Merchants Of Third Ave Civic Improvement Assoc Inc

Sponsorship for a Taste of Third

Title Sponsorship Opportunity – $5,000 item
Includes all Supporting + Community benefits

Tastes of Third brought to you by [Sponsor Name]

• Exclusive naming rights as presenting sponsor

• Premier logo placement across all event marketing and promotions

• Dedicated social media recognition before, during, and after the event

• On-site signage and verbal recognition

• Opportunity to include branded materials or giveaways

Supporting Sponsor – $750 item
Supporting Sponsor – $750

Includes all Community Sponsor benefits

• Logo placement on select event marketing

• Social media recognition

• On-site signage

Community Sponsor – $100 item
Community Sponsor – $100

• Logo placement on the official event Step & Repeat

• Social media shout-out following the event

