Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii

Hosted by

Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii

About this event

Sponsorship for Ammon's Horn Inaugural

1450 Ala Moana Blvd

Honolulu, HI 96814, USA

Cortex – $5,000
$5,000

Premier partnership level
• Up to 7-minute presenter opportunity during the program
• Display table for materials
• Three (3) attendee seats
• Recognition in event communications and program materials

Hippocampus – $2,500
$2,500

Supporting partnership level
• Up to 4–5 minute presenter opportunity during the program
• Display table for materials
• Two (2) attendee seats
• Recognition in event communications and program materials

Thalamus – $1,500
$1,500

Supporting partnership level

• Display table for materials
• One (1) attendee seat
• Recognition in event communications and program materials

Brainstem – $1,000
$1,000

Supporting partnership level

• One (1) attendee seat
• Recognition in event communications and program materials

Synapse – $500
$500

Supporter level

• Name recognition in event communications and program materials

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