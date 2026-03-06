Sponsorship for Ammon's Horn Inaugural

About this event
Premier partnership level
• Up to 7-minute presenter opportunity during the program
• Display table for materials
• Three (3) attendee seats
• Recognition in event communications and program materials
Supporting partnership level
• Up to 4–5 minute presenter opportunity during the program
• Display table for materials
• Two (2) attendee seats
• Recognition in event communications and program materials
Supporting partnership level
• Display table for materials
• One (1) attendee seat
• Recognition in event communications and program materials
Supporting partnership level
• One (1) attendee seat
• Recognition in event communications and program materials
Supporter level
• Name recognition in event communications and program materials
$
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