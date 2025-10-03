Sponsorship for Bridging the Gap Conference

Hosted by
About this event
Provides 1 table and chairs, lunch during the conference, and listing as a exhibitor throughout the conference and on the conference website.
Provides same as non profit exhibitor
Cover the expenses needed for lanyards, name tag, folders, and printed materials. Includes exhibitor table during the conferenc.
Covers the cost of lunch for the conference for
Provides sponsorship and covers the cost of being an exhibitor, listing as conference sponsors on literature, website, and throughout the conference
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!