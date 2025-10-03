New Direction Counseling Inc

Hosted by

New Direction Counseling Inc

About this event

Sponsorship for Bridging the Gap Conference

Non-Profit Sponsor
$250

Provides 1 table and chairs, lunch during the conference, and listing as a exhibitor throughout the conference and on the conference website.

For Profit Exhibitor
$500

Provides same as non profit exhibitor

Registration Sponsor
$800

Cover the expenses needed for lanyards, name tag, folders, and printed materials. Includes exhibitor table during the conferenc.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

Covers the cost of lunch for the conference for

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Provides sponsorship and covers the cost of being an exhibitor, listing as conference sponsors on literature, website, and throughout the conference

Silver Sponsor
$1,500
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Add a donation for New Direction Counseling Inc

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