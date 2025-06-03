Sponsorship for Centennial Celebration

Prominent logo placement on main event signage - Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor in all event promotional materials (print, digital, and social media) - Logo featured in the event program and on the VWA website - Social media shout-outs thanking your company before and after the event - Public recognition during the event program

Prominent logo placement on main event signage - Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor in all event promotional materials (print, digital, and social media) - Logo featured in the event program and on the VWA website - Social media shout-outs thanking your company before and after the event - Public recognition during the event program

seeMoreDetailsMobile