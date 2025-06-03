Sponsorship for Centennial Celebration

102 Washington St

Valparaiso, IN 46383, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
Prominent logo placement on main event signage - Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor in all event promotional materials (print, digital, and social media) - Logo featured in the event program and on the VWA website - Social media shout-outs thanking your company before and after the event - Public recognition during the event program
Gold Sponsor
$500
Logo on event signage and in the event program - Recognition on the VWA website and social media platforms - Social media shout-out - Mention during the event
Silver Sponsor
$250
Recognition in the event program and signage - Logo placement on the VWA website - Social media mention thanking your company
Community Friend
$100
Recognition in the event program - Social media mention thanking your business or organization

