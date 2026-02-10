Sponsorship for Color Their World 5k

About this event
Full color logo on event banner
Name listed on race shirts
Logo on website & social media recognition
Booth space at event
Promotional item in race packets
6 race entries
Signage at one color powder station (one sponsor per station)
Name listed on race shirt
Logo on website & event signage
Social media shout-out
Promotional item in race packets
4 race entries
Signage at finish line/after-party
Logo on website
Social media thank-you
2 race entries
Name listed on website & event signage
Social media thank-you
1 race entry
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!