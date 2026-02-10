callahan county child welfare board

Hosted by

callahan county child welfare board

About this event

Sponsorship for Color Their World 5k

Downtown Baird TX

Color Splash Sponsor
$1,000

Full color logo on event banner

Name listed on race shirts

Logo on website & social media recognition

Booth space at event

Promotional item in race packets

6 race entries

Color Station Sponsor
$500

Signage at one color powder station (one sponsor per station)

Name listed on race shirt

Logo on website & event signage

Social media shout-out

Promotional item in race packets

4 race entries

Finish line Sponsor
$300

Signage at finish line/after-party

Logo on website

Social media thank-you

2 race entries

Community Sponsor
$150

Name listed on website & event signage

Social media thank-you

1 race entry

Donation
Pay what you can
Add a donation for callahan county child welfare board

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!