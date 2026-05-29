Sponsorship for "Connecting a Stronger Chain" Conference

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About this event
(4) conference registrations**
(1) 20% coupon in bookstore
Email promotions
Company logo in the printed program
Logo and sponsorship acknowledgement on Conference Website
Logo and sponsorship acknowledgement on Ticketing Website
Bag Insert
Exhibit Table with 2 admissions
Company Logo on “Diamond” Sign
(3) conference registrations**
(1) 15% coupon in bookstore
Email promotions
Company logo in the printed program
Logo and sponsorship acknowledgement on Conference Website
Logo and sponsorship acknowledgement on Ticketing Website
Bag Insert
Exhibit Table with 2 admissions
Company Logo on “Platinum” Sign
(2) conference registrations**
(1) 10% coupon in bookstore
Email promotions
Company logo in the printed program
Logo and sponsorship acknowledgement on Conference Website
Logo and sponsorship acknowledgement on Ticketing Website
Bag Insert
Exhibit Table with 2 admissions
Company Logo on “Gold” Sign
(2) conference registrations**
(2) 10% coupons in bookstore
Email promotions
Company logo in the printed program
Logo and sponsorship acknowledgement on Conference Website
Logo and sponsorship acknowledgement on Ticketing Website
Bag Insert
Exhibit Table with 2 admissions
Company Logo on “Silver” Sign
(2) conference registrations
Logo and sponsorship acknowledgement on Ticketing Website
Bag Insert
Company Logo on “Bronze” Sign
$
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