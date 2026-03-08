Sponsorship for Freedom Run & Walk

About this event
Premier recognition, large logo on event materials and Pet Oasis signage, booth or table space, and social media feature.
Best for veterinary clinics, animal hospitals, service dog organizations, pet brands, and businesses wanting strong visibility with families, runners, walkers, and pet lovers.
Featuring Toco, an Epilepsy Service Dog, as part of the Pet Oasis experience.
Pet Advocate Level
Logo on Pet Oasis signage, event materials, and website, plus booth or table space.
Best for pet-related businesses, clinics, trainers, groomers, and community partners who want strong visibility at the Pet Oasis while supporting epilepsy awareness.
Pet Supporter Level
Name on Pet Oasis signage and website, plus a social media shout-out.
Best for small businesses and community supporters who want to be part of the
Pet Oasis and show support for epilepsy awareness.
Pet Friend Level
Name listed on the event website.
Best for individuals and businesses who want to show support for epilepsy awareness and be part of the Freedom Run community.
Platinum Level
Gold Level
Silver Level
Supporting partnership level
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!