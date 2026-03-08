Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii

Hosted by

Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii

About this event

Sponsorship for Freedom Run & Walk

451 Ulumanu Dr

Kailua, HI 96734, USA

🐾 Pet Oasis – Pet Champion $1,000+
$1,000

Premier recognition, large logo on event materials and Pet Oasis signage, booth or table space, and social media feature.


Best for veterinary clinics, animal hospitals, service dog organizations, pet brands, and businesses wanting strong visibility with families, runners, walkers, and pet lovers.


Featuring Toco, an Epilepsy Service Dog, as part of the Pet Oasis experience.

🐾 Pet Oasis – Pet Advocate $500
$500

Pet Advocate Level


Logo on Pet Oasis signage, event materials, and website, plus booth or table space.


Best for pet-related businesses, clinics, trainers, groomers, and community partners who want strong visibility at the Pet Oasis while supporting epilepsy awareness.

🐾 Pet Oasis – Pet Supporter $250
$250

Pet Supporter Level


Name on Pet Oasis signage and website, plus a social media shout-out.


Best for small businesses and community supporters who want to be part of the


Pet Oasis and show support for epilepsy awareness.

🐾 Pet Oasis – Pet Friend $100
$100

Pet Friend Level


Name listed on the event website.


Best for individuals and businesses who want to show support for epilepsy awareness and be part of the Freedom Run community.

⭐ Event – Platinum $10,000
$10,000

Platinum Level

  • Television Broadcast on Hawaii News Now – Hi Now Daily (pending confirmation)
  • Live welcome by company representative, with the opportunity to welcome and hype up participants
  • Recognition: Large company logo, link, and tagline on EFH’s website
  • Recognition: Company logo in EFH monthly eNewsletters (3+)
  • Recognition: Logo on event promotional social media posts and emails
  • Recognition & Print: Logo on promotional posters, brochures, and public service announcements
  • Printed: Company logo on Freedom Run t-shirts and picture frames
  • Mention: Company shout-out before awards ceremony
  • Space: Table to exhibit company materials
⭐ Event – Gold $5,000
$5,000

Gold Level

  • Live welcome by a company representative, with the opportunity to welcome and hype up participants
  • Recognition: Company logo and link on EFH’s website
  • Recognition: Company logo in EFH monthly eNewsletters (3+)
  • Recognition: Logo on event promotional social media posts and emails
  • Printed: Company logo on Freedom Run t-shirts and picture frames
  • Mention: Company shout-out during the live stream
  • Space: Table to exhibit company materials


⭐ Event – Silver $2,500
$2,500

Silver Level

  • Recognition: Company logo and link on EFH’s website
  • Recognition: Logo on event promotional social media posts and emails
  • Printed: Company logo on Freedom Run t-shirts and picture frames
  • Mention: Company shout-out during the live stream
  • Space: Table to exhibit company materials
⭐ Event – Bronze $1,000
$1,000

Supporting partnership level

  • Recognition: Company logo and link on EFH’s website
  • Mention: Company shout-out during the live stream
  • Space: Table to exhibit company materials
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