Sponsorship for GEZ:Young Women’s Health & Empowerment Conference

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About this event
Benefits:
*Social Media Promotion leading up to the event and 30 days post Event
*Company name on flyers
*Verbal “thank you” at the Event
*Inclusion in Newsletter
*All items in Thoughtful Sponsor Level
*Your company link included in Social Media promotions
*Company items included in event swag bag
*All items in Thoughtful & Call to Action Sponsorship
*Company inclusion on website until 8/62026
*Small table for product/service display
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