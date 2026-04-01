The Women’s Empowerment Series, Inc

Hosted by

The Women’s Empowerment Series, Inc

About this event

Sponsorship for GEZ:Young Women’s Health & Empowerment Conference

5 S Bryn Mawr Ave

Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, USA

Thoughtful Sponsor
$150

Benefits:

*Social Media Promotion leading up to the event and 30 days post Event

*Company name on flyers

*Verbal “thank you” at the Event

*Inclusion in Newsletter

Call to Action Sponsorship
$350

*All items in Thoughtful Sponsor Level

*Your company link included in Social Media promotions

*Company items included in event swag bag

Impactful Sponsorship
$500

*All items in Thoughtful & Call to Action Sponsorship

*Company inclusion on website until 8/62026

*Small table for product/service display


Add a donation for The Women’s Empowerment Series, Inc

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