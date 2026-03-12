Dupont Emergency Services Foundation

Hosted by

Dupont Emergency Services Foundation

About this event

Sponsorship for Guns & Hoses 2026

Eagles Pride Golf Course

DuPont, WA 98327, USA

Diamond Level Sponsorship item
Diamond Level Sponsorship
$5,000

As a VIP Diamond Sponsor, you get ALL we have to offer including:

  • Presenting sponsor designation on all promotional materials, welcome banner, social media posts, course map, and post event communications
  • Name and logo at every hole as well as being featured at the registration table
  • Extra-large logo on all printed marketing
  • Full-page ad in tournament program
  • Six seats provided for dinner at the awards banquet and auction following the tournament
  • Speaking opportunity at opening or awards ceremony
  • VIP parking and seating
  • Opportunity to be present at a hole and/or provide promotional materials to be at a featured hole
  • Presentation of sponsor check at awards ceremony
Platinum Level Sponsorship item
Platinum Level Sponsorship
$2,500

As a Featured Sponsor, you get nearly all we have to offer including:

  • Featured sponsor designation on all promotional materials, welcome banner, social media posts, course map, and post event communications
  • Large logo on all printed marketing
  • Half-page ad in tournament program
  • Four seats provided for dinner at the awards banquet and auction following the tournament
  • Speaking opportunity at opening or awards ceremony
  • VIP parking and seating
  • Opportunity to be present at a hole and/or provide promotional materials to be at a featured hole
  • Presentation of sponsor check at awards ceremony
Hole in One Sponsor item
Hole in One Sponsor
$2,000

As the Hole-in-One Sponsor, you get so many opportunities to showcase your company, team, or business including:

  • Hole-in-One sponsor designation on all promotional materials, welcome banner, social media posts, course map, and post event communications
  • Medium logo on all printed marketing
  • Quarter-page ad in tournament program
  • Two seats provided for dinner at the awards banquet and auction following the tournament
  • VIP parking and seating
  • Opportunity to be present at the hole and/or provide promotional materials to be at the hole-in-one
Gold Level Sponsor item
Gold Level Sponsor
$1,200

As a Gold Level Sponsor, you get many opportunities to showcase your company, team, or business including:

  • Sponsor recognition on all promotional materials, welcome banner, social media posts, course map, and post event communications
  • Medium logo on all printed marketing
  • Quarter-page ad in tournament program
  • Two seats provided for dinner at the awards banquet and auction following the tournament
  • Opportunity to set-up at a non-featured hole to provide guests with your marketing materials
Silver Level Sponsor item
Silver Level Sponsor
$600

As a Silver Level Sponsor, you get several opportunities to showcase your company, team, or business including:

  • Sponsor recognition on all printed promotional materials, social media posts, and course map
  • Small logo on all printed marketing
  • Quarter-page ad in tournament program
  • Opportunity to set-up at a non-featured hole to provide guests with your marketing materials
Hole Sponsor item
Hole Sponsor
$300

As a friend to the DuPont Community Services Foundation and Hole Sponsor, you get these special opportunities to showcase your company, team, or business:

  • Sponsor recognition on all social media posts
  • Name and Logo on the course map
  • Small logo on all printed marketing
  • Opportunity to set-up at a non-featured hole to provide guests with your marketing materials
Add a donation for Dupont Emergency Services Foundation

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