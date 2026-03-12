Sponsorship for Guns & Hoses 2026

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DuPont, WA 98327, USA
As a VIP Diamond Sponsor, you get ALL we have to offer including:
As a Featured Sponsor, you get nearly all we have to offer including:
As the Hole-in-One Sponsor, you get so many opportunities to showcase your company, team, or business including:
As a Gold Level Sponsor, you get many opportunities to showcase your company, team, or business including:
As a Silver Level Sponsor, you get several opportunities to showcase your company, team, or business including:
As a friend to the DuPont Community Services Foundation and Hole Sponsor, you get these special opportunities to showcase your company, team, or business:
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!