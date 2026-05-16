Wild Wind Ranch Corp

Offered by

Wild Wind Ranch Corp

About this shop

Sponsorship for Hollywood

Hay item
Hay
$200

This covers one month of Hay. Bermuda and alfalfa.

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Monthly grain item
Monthly grain
$125

This covers hay for 1 month

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Platinum performance item
Platinum performance
$74

1 month supply of vitamins with platinum performance

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Fat packs item
Fat packs
$100

Special additives to keep weight on Skye and he has a metabolic disease he is older and it is extremely hard to maintain weight

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Yearly vet care item
Yearly vet care
$500

The vet visits every 6 months, for shots and check ups. This does not include sick or emergencys

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Emergency fund vet care item
Emergency fund vet care
$800

If there a emergency it is starting at $800 for vet to come

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Year Ferrier (hoof trim) item
Year Ferrier (hoof trim)
$680

This cover for ferrier to come 8 times a year approx every 6months

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1 visit Ferrier (hoof care) item
1 visit Ferrier (hoof care)
$1,760

This covers special pads and shoes to keep Hollywood comfortable. he has arthritis

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Arthritis meds item
Arthritis meds
$225

Medication that helps with arthritis

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