Sponsorship for Hollywood

About this shop
This covers one month of Hay. Bermuda and alfalfa.
This covers hay for 1 month
1 month supply of vitamins with platinum performance
Special additives to keep weight on Skye and he has a metabolic disease he is older and it is extremely hard to maintain weight
The vet visits every 6 months, for shots and check ups. This does not include sick or emergencys
If there a emergency it is starting at $800 for vet to come
This cover for ferrier to come 8 times a year approx every 6months
This covers special pads and shoes to keep Hollywood comfortable. he has arthritis
Medication that helps with arthritis
$
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