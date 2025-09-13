President's College Alumni Incorporated

President's College Alumni Incorporated

PCAI Sponsorship Invitation to support our "President's College at 40 Gala"

PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP
$5,000

Includes dinner for 10 persons with premium seating, full-page advertisement in our event program, prominent logo placement on all event signage, a dedicated thank you mention in our social media and email campaigns, and verbal recognition during the event.

SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$3,500

Includes dinner for 8 persons, half-page advertisement in our event program, logo placement on select event signage, and social media recognition and event thank you.

$2,500

Includes dinner for 6 persons, quarter-page advertisement in our event program and logo placement on event signage and event thank you

Business Card Ad
$150

Have your business card on our digital display

Congratulatory Message
$200

Include your message of congratulations on our digital display

