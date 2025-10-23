Sponsorship for Regional Paralegal Summit - Bridge to Excellence

Sponsor and host the “Regional Summit Road to Excellence -Breakfast” at Spring Hill Suites, where members will be able to network and meet with the sponsors. Guests will enjoy a buffet breakfast catered by 4 Rivers Smokehouse. The sponsors will have an opportunity to speak with members and display your company’s brand on a table. Seminar Breakfast Sponsor will receive admission for one (1) each attendee to Seminar Breakfast and seminar. The Associations will display your logo and information on their website, newsletter and/or social media for a year.