Sponsorship for Regional Paralegal Summit - Bridge to Excellence

Sponsor and host the “Regional Summit Road to Excellence -Breakfast” at Spring Hill Suites, where members will be able to network and meet with the sponsors. Guests will enjoy a buffet breakfast catered by 4 Rivers Smokehouse. The sponsors will have an opportunity to speak with members and display your company’s brand on a table. Seminar Breakfast Sponsor will receive admission for two (2) attendees to Seminar Breakfast and seminar. The Associations will display your logo and information on their website, newsletter and/or social media for a year.
Sponsor and host the “Regional Summit Road to Excellence -Lunch” at Spring Hill Suites, where members will be able to network and enjoy meeting the sponsors. Guests will enjoy a lunch catered by 4 Rivers Smokehouse. The sponsor(s) will have an opportunity to speak with members, display your company on a table. Seminar Lunch Sponsor will receive admission for Four (4) attendees to Seminar Lunch and seminar. The Associations will display your logo and information on their website, newsletter and/or social media for a year.
Display your company’s brand on the tabletops display throughout the seminar. Seminar Sponsor will receive admission for one (1) attendee to the seminar. The Associations will display your logo and information on their website, newsletter and/or social media for a year
