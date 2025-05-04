Sponsorship for the 2025 Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games
Friends of the Fair Sponsorship
$100
Valid for one year
This sponsorship package includes:
Recognition in MSFHG program
Recognition on MSFHG social channels
2 admission tickets
2 drink tickets for the McCracken Pub
Heather Sponsorship
$200
Valid for one year
This sponsorship package includes:
Logo and web link on MSFHG website through calendar year end
⅛ page ad in MSFHG program
Recognition on MSFHG social channels
4 admission tickets
4 drink tickets for the McCracken Pub
Tartan Sponsorship
$500
Valid for one year
This sponsorship package includes:
Logo and web link on MSFHG website through calendar year end
¼ page ad in MSFHG program
Recognition on MSFHG social channels
6 admission tickets
6 drink tickets for the McCracken Pub
Thistle Sponsorship
$1,000
Valid for one year
This sponsorship package includes:
Logo and web link on MSFHG website through calendar year end
½ page ad in MSFHG program
Recognition on MSFHG social channels
8 admission tickets
8 drink tickets for the McCracken Pub
Robert Burns Sponsorship
$2,000
Valid for one year
This sponsorship package includes:
Exclusive naming rights to the tent/stage area* with prominent signage at the event
Logo and web link on MSFHG website through calendar year end
Full page ad in MSFHG program
Recognition on MSFHG social channels
10 admission tickets
10 drink tickets for the McCracken Pub
*Tents/stages available for exclusive naming rights: Pipe band competition, Highland Dance Competition, Heavy Games Competition, Main Entertainment Stage, Celtic Culture Stage, Children’s Tent, Scottish Dog Tent
