Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games

Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games

About the memberships

Sponsorship for the 2025 Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games

Friends of the Fair Sponsorship
$100

Valid for one year

This sponsorship package includes: Recognition in MSFHG program Recognition on MSFHG social channels 2 admission tickets 2 drink tickets for the McCracken Pub
Heather Sponsorship
$200

Valid for one year

This sponsorship package includes: Logo and web link on MSFHG website through calendar year end ⅛ page ad in MSFHG program Recognition on MSFHG social channels 4 admission tickets 4 drink tickets for the McCracken Pub
Tartan Sponsorship
$500

Valid for one year

This sponsorship package includes: Logo and web link on MSFHG website through calendar year end ¼ page ad in MSFHG program Recognition on MSFHG social channels 6 admission tickets 6 drink tickets for the McCracken Pub
Thistle Sponsorship
$1,000

Valid for one year

This sponsorship package includes: Logo and web link on MSFHG website through calendar year end ½ page ad in MSFHG program Recognition on MSFHG social channels 8 admission tickets 8 drink tickets for the McCracken Pub
Robert Burns Sponsorship
$2,000

Valid for one year

This sponsorship package includes: Exclusive naming rights to the tent/stage area* with prominent signage at the event Logo and web link on MSFHG website through calendar year end Full page ad in MSFHG program Recognition on MSFHG social channels 10 admission tickets 10 drink tickets for the McCracken Pub *Tents/stages available for exclusive naming rights: Pipe band competition, Highland Dance Competition, Heavy Games Competition, Main Entertainment Stage, Celtic Culture Stage, Children’s Tent, Scottish Dog Tent

