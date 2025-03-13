City of Hart

City of Hart

Sponsorship for the Hart Heritage Car Show

The Heritage Headliner Sponsorship
$500
**Your large logo prominently displayed on the official car show t-shirt. **Recognition on event signage and website. **Verbal recognition during the event. **Social media shout-outs. A prime spot in our event program.
The Classic Cruiser Sponsorship
$250
**Your smaller logo featured on the official car show t-shirt. **Recognition on event signage and website. **Verbal recognition during the event. **Social media mention.
The Community Contributor Sponsorship
$100
**Your business name listed as a supporter on the official car show t-shirt. **Verbal recognition during the event.
Award Plaque Sponsorship
$200
**Have your business name engraved on the official winner's plaques. **Your business will be associated with the prestige of the car show awards. **Creates a lasting memento.
Dash Plaques Sponsorship
$200
Dash Plaque Sponsorship - $200: **Have your busniess name displayed on the dash plaques given to the car registrants. **Great way to have your name displayed in the participating vehicles.
