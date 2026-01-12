Sponsorship for the Olde Burien Block Party

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About this event
This sponsor category is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name / Logo on Banner and Print Material, Website and Social. Booth at the event.
This sponsor category is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name / Logo on Banner and Print Material, Website and Social. Booth at the event.
This sponsor category is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name / Logo and Print Material, Website and Social. Booth at the event.
This sponsor category is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name / Logo and Print Material, Website and Social. Booth at the event.
Help keep the Olde Burien Block Party going, by supporting it through sponsorship.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!