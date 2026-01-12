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Discover Burien

About this event

Sponsorship for the Olde Burien Block Party

Olde Burien Stage Sponsor / Member
$500

This sponsor category is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name / Logo on Banner and Print Material, Website and Social. Booth at the event.

Olde Burien Stage Sponsor / Non-Member
$700

This sponsor category is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name / Logo on Banner and Print Material, Website and Social. Booth at the event.

Olde Burien Inflatable Vendor / Member
$200

This sponsor category is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name / Logo and Print Material, Website and Social. Booth at the event.

Olde Burien Inflatable Sponsor / Non-Member
$300

This sponsor category is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name / Logo and Print Material, Website and Social. Booth at the event.

Supporter of the Olde Burien Block Party
$100

Help keep the Olde Burien Block Party going, by supporting it through sponsorship.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!