Dekalb County Pride

Hosted by

Dekalb County Pride

About this event

Sponsorship Form

208 W Seventh St

Auburn, IN 46706, USA

Main Sponsor
$300
• Premier logo placement on promotional materials and event signage • Recognition during event announcements • Social media shoutouts before and after the event • Optional booth or table at the event
Security Sponsor
$250
• Supports a safe and welcoming environment • Logo displayed at security checkpoint(s) • Recognition on social media and event thank-you signage
Music Sponsor
$200
• Supports a live musician or DJ to bring fun and energy to the event • Logo displayed near the performance area • Recognition during the music set and on social media • Listed on event thank-you signage
Trash & Clean-up Sponsor
$100
• Helps keep the Pride event clean and sustainable • Logo displayed near waste and recycling stations • Recognition on social media
Community Ally Sponsor
$75
• Great for individuals and small businesses • Name listed on the event thank-you sign and social media

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!