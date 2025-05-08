Sponsorship Form

• Premier logo placement on promotional materials and event signage
• Recognition during event announcements
• Social media shoutouts before and after the event
• Optional booth or table at the event
Security Sponsor
$250
• Supports a safe and welcoming environment
• Logo displayed at security checkpoint(s)
• Recognition on social media and event thank-you signage
Music Sponsor
$200
• Supports a live musician or DJ to bring fun and energy to the event
• Logo displayed near the performance area
• Recognition during the music set and on social media
• Listed on event thank-you signage
Trash & Clean-up Sponsor
$100
• Helps keep the Pride event clean and sustainable
• Logo displayed near waste and recycling stations
• Recognition on social media
Community Ally Sponsor
$75
• Great for individuals and small businesses
• Name listed on the event thank-you sign and social media
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!