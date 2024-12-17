The Miracle League of Mercer County 2025 Sponsorships

Have a Catch with the Commish "Get on Base" Sponsor
$500
Deadline 6/30/2025
Your business logo will feature on social media, live-stream with 30-second ad read, and event banner at the field. Saturday, July 19th.
The Miracle Field of Dreams
185 Sawmill Road
Hamilton, NJ 08620
9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Deadline 6/30/2025
Your business logo will feature on social media, live-stream with 30-second ad read, and event banner at the field. Saturday, July 19th.
The Miracle Field of Dreams
185 Sawmill Road
Hamilton, NJ 08620
9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Have a Catch with The Commish - 30 minute catch
$50
Sign up to fill one 30-minute block to have a catch with Miracle League Executive Director Dan Sczweck during his 12-hour marathon catch!
The Miracle Field of Dreams
185 Sawmill Road
Hamilton, NJ 08620
Please provide your top three preferred times in the 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. window. This event is rain-or-shine.
Sign up to fill one 30-minute block to have a catch with Miracle League Executive Director Dan Sczweck during his 12-hour marathon catch!
The Miracle Field of Dreams
185 Sawmill Road
Hamilton, NJ 08620
Please provide your top three preferred times in the 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. window. This event is rain-or-shine.
Miracle League 20th Birthday Bash Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
Deadline 6/30/2025
Your business logo will feature as the exclusive presenting sponsor at the event and on all social media posts.
Deadline 6/30/2025
Your business logo will feature as the exclusive presenting sponsor at the event and on all social media posts.
Miracle Field of Dreams $15,000 On-Deck Circle Sponsor
$3,000
5-year commitment (3,000/year x 5 years)
Have your business logo featured on One on-deck circle at the Miracle Field of Dreams
5-year commitment (3,000/year x 5 years)
Have your business logo featured on One on-deck circle at the Miracle Field of Dreams
Miracle League Field Sign Sponsor
$1,000
Your business logo will feature on the outfield fence of the Miracle Field of Dreams for 5 years.
Your business logo will feature on the outfield fence of the Miracle Field of Dreams for 5 years.
Miracle Field of Dreams Cornfield Sponsor
$2,000
Every year our Miracle Field of Dreams features REAL corn beyond the outfield fence. Become the official Miracle Field of Dreams Cornfield Sponsor.
Your business logo will feature signage in the cornfield for the entire year. (photo is actual image of MLMC Field corn)
Every year our Miracle Field of Dreams features REAL corn beyond the outfield fence. Become the official Miracle Field of Dreams Cornfield Sponsor.
Your business logo will feature signage in the cornfield for the entire year. (photo is actual image of MLMC Field corn)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!