Sponsor Application

This ticket includes a street space for business promotion OR free Cooking Team registration, marketing to 10,000+ attendees, large name and logo website/t-shirt promotion, 10 wristbands, 10 t-shirts, social media promotion, interview spotlight, podcast interview, 4 CCO judges, and a press release.
Habanero Pepper
$7,500
This ticket includes a street space for business promotion OR free Cooking Team registration, marketing to 10,000+ attendees, large name and logo website/t-shirt promotion, 10 wristbands, 10 t-shirts, social media promotion, interview spotlight, podcast interview, 3 CCO judges, and a press release.
Serrano Pepper
$5,000
This ticket includes a street space for business promotion OR free Cooking Team registration, marketing to 10,000+ attendees, large name and logo website/t-shirt promotion, 8 wristbands, 8 t-shirts, social media promotion, interview spotlight, podcast interview, and 2 CCO judges.
Banana Pepper
$2,500
This ticket includes a street space for business promotion OR free Cooking Team registration, marketing to 10,000+ attendees, name and logo website/t-shirt promotion, 6 wristbands, 6 t-shirts, social media promotion, interview spotlight, podcast interview, and 1 CCO judge.
Cherry Pepper
$1,500
This ticket includes a street space for business promotion OR free Cooking Team registration, marketing to 10,000+ attendees, name only website/t-shirt promotion, 4 wristbands, 4 t-shirts, and social media promotion.
Sweet Pepper
$500
This ticket includes a street space for business promotion OR free Cooking Team registration, marketing to 10,000+ attendees, 4 wristbands, and 2 t-shirts.
