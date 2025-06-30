Women of the ELCA

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Women of the ELCA

About this event

Women of the ELCA Triennial Gathering Sponsorship Opportunities

Diamond Sponsor
$25,000
10-minute presentation from your organization during gathering plenary session (Includes Organizational Video shown during gathering plenary session) Logo placement on Registration Bags Digital and Social Media Posts - Featured in Women of the ELCA social media outlets (5 times during June and July 2026) Organizational logo featured on video loop during plenary session (Individual Slide) Organizational logo and Website link on main event page (welcatg.org) Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag Advertisement in printed Gathering Program Sponsor listing in printed Gathering Program Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall Gathering Passes (2)
Platinum Sponsor
$15,000
Opportunity to address first time attendees at first time attendee breakfast Organizational Video shown during gathering plenary session Digital and Social Media Posts - Featured in Women of the ELCA social media outlets (3 times during July 2026) Organizational Logo featured on participants’ lanyards Organizational Logo featured on video loop during gathering plenary session. (Individual Slide) Organizational Logo and Website link on main event page (welcatg.org) Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag Sponsor advertisement in printed Gathering Program Sponsor listed in printed Gathering Program Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall Gathering Passes (2)
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
Organizational Video shown during gathering plenary session Organizational Logo featured on video loop during gathering plenary session (Group Slide) Organizational Logo and Web link on main event page (welcatg.org) Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag Sponsor listing in Gathering Program Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall Gathering Passes (2)
Silver Sponsor
$5,000
Organizational Logo featured on video loop during gathering plenary session. (Group Slide) Organizational Logo and Web link on main event page (welcatg.org) Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag. Sponsor listing in Gathering Program Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall Gathering Passes (2)
Copper Sponsor
$2,000
Sponsor listing in printed Gathering Program Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall Gathering Passes (2)
Copper Sponsor without Expo Table and passes
$1,000
Run, Walk and Roll 5K for Raising Up Healthy Women and Girls
$2,500
Organizational Logo featured on back of race T-shirt Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag Opportunity to greet the runners Sponsor listing in Gathering Program Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall
Workshop
$5,000
Pays for travel, accommodations, and honorarium for a Workshop Leader. Organizational Logo featured during the Workshop Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag Sponsorship listing in Gathering Program alongside of a short narrative about your relationship to the workshop presenter Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall Gathering Passes (2)
Quilting Corner
$2,500
Organizational Logo featured on Banner at Quilting Corner Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag Sponsor listing in Gathering Program Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall Gathering Passes (2)

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