Women of the ELCA Triennial Gathering Sponsorship Opportunities

10-minute presentation from your organization during gathering plenary session (Includes Organizational Video shown during gathering plenary session) Logo placement on Registration Bags Digital and Social Media Posts - Featured in Women of the ELCA social media outlets (5 times during June and July 2026) Organizational logo featured on video loop during plenary session (Individual Slide) Organizational logo and Website link on main event page (welcatg.org) Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag Advertisement in printed Gathering Program Sponsor listing in printed Gathering Program Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall Gathering Passes (2)

10-minute presentation from your organization during gathering plenary session (Includes Organizational Video shown during gathering plenary session) Logo placement on Registration Bags Digital and Social Media Posts - Featured in Women of the ELCA social media outlets (5 times during June and July 2026) Organizational logo featured on video loop during plenary session (Individual Slide) Organizational logo and Website link on main event page (welcatg.org) Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag Advertisement in printed Gathering Program Sponsor listing in printed Gathering Program Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall Gathering Passes (2)

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