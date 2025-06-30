Women of the ELCA Triennial Gathering Sponsorship Opportunities
Diamond Sponsor
$25,000
10-minute presentation from your organization during gathering plenary session (Includes
Organizational Video shown during gathering plenary session)
Logo placement on Registration Bags
Digital and Social Media Posts - Featured in Women of the ELCA social media outlets
(5 times during June and July 2026)
Organizational logo featured on video loop during plenary session (Individual Slide)
Organizational logo and Website link on main event page (welcatg.org)
Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag
Advertisement in printed Gathering Program
Sponsor listing in printed Gathering Program
Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall
Gathering Passes (2)
10-minute presentation from your organization during gathering plenary session (Includes
Organizational Video shown during gathering plenary session)
Logo placement on Registration Bags
Digital and Social Media Posts - Featured in Women of the ELCA social media outlets
(5 times during June and July 2026)
Organizational logo featured on video loop during plenary session (Individual Slide)
Organizational logo and Website link on main event page (welcatg.org)
Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag
Advertisement in printed Gathering Program
Sponsor listing in printed Gathering Program
Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall
Gathering Passes (2)
Platinum Sponsor
$15,000
Opportunity to address first time attendees at first time attendee breakfast
Organizational Video shown during gathering plenary session
Digital and Social Media Posts - Featured in Women of the ELCA social media outlets (3
times during July 2026)
Organizational Logo featured on participants’ lanyards
Organizational Logo featured on video loop during gathering plenary session. (Individual
Slide)
Organizational Logo and Website link on main event page (welcatg.org)
Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag
Sponsor advertisement in printed Gathering Program
Sponsor listed in printed Gathering Program
Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall
Gathering Passes (2)
Opportunity to address first time attendees at first time attendee breakfast
Organizational Video shown during gathering plenary session
Digital and Social Media Posts - Featured in Women of the ELCA social media outlets (3
times during July 2026)
Organizational Logo featured on participants’ lanyards
Organizational Logo featured on video loop during gathering plenary session. (Individual
Slide)
Organizational Logo and Website link on main event page (welcatg.org)
Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag
Sponsor advertisement in printed Gathering Program
Sponsor listed in printed Gathering Program
Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall
Gathering Passes (2)
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
Organizational Video shown during gathering plenary session
Organizational Logo featured on video loop during gathering plenary session (Group
Slide)
Organizational Logo and Web link on main event page (welcatg.org)
Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag
Sponsor listing in Gathering Program
Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall
Gathering Passes (2)
Organizational Video shown during gathering plenary session
Organizational Logo featured on video loop during gathering plenary session (Group
Slide)
Organizational Logo and Web link on main event page (welcatg.org)
Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag
Sponsor listing in Gathering Program
Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall
Gathering Passes (2)
Silver Sponsor
$5,000
Organizational Logo featured on video loop during gathering plenary session. (Group Slide)
Organizational Logo and Web link on main event page (welcatg.org)
Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag.
Sponsor listing in Gathering Program
Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall
Gathering Passes (2)
Organizational Logo featured on video loop during gathering plenary session. (Group Slide)
Organizational Logo and Web link on main event page (welcatg.org)
Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag.
Sponsor listing in Gathering Program
Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall
Gathering Passes (2)
Copper Sponsor
$2,000
Sponsor listing in printed Gathering Program
Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall
Gathering Passes (2)
Sponsor listing in printed Gathering Program
Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall
Gathering Passes (2)
Copper Sponsor without Expo Table and passes
$1,000
Run, Walk and Roll 5K for Raising Up Healthy Women and Girls
$2,500
Organizational Logo featured on back of race T-shirt
Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag
Opportunity to greet the runners
Sponsor listing in Gathering Program
Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall
Organizational Logo featured on back of race T-shirt
Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag
Opportunity to greet the runners
Sponsor listing in Gathering Program
Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall
Workshop
$5,000
Pays for travel, accommodations, and honorarium for a Workshop Leader.
Organizational Logo featured during the Workshop
Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag
Sponsorship listing in Gathering Program alongside of a short narrative about your
relationship to the workshop presenter
Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall
Gathering Passes (2)
Pays for travel, accommodations, and honorarium for a Workshop Leader.
Organizational Logo featured during the Workshop
Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag
Sponsorship listing in Gathering Program alongside of a short narrative about your
relationship to the workshop presenter
Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall
Gathering Passes (2)
Quilting Corner
$2,500
Organizational Logo featured on Banner at Quilting Corner
Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag
Sponsor listing in Gathering Program
Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall
Gathering Passes (2)
Organizational Logo featured on Banner at Quilting Corner
Opportunity to include a promotional flier or giveaway in the registration bag
Sponsor listing in Gathering Program
Exposition Table in the Exhibit Hall
Gathering Passes (2)
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