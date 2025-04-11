Sponsorship Golf Event Packages

3 teams of 4 players,
Logo on all email blasts, social media posts, and web content,
Recognized in welcome announcements,
Dedicated Title Sponsor banner at registration
Name on holes (front 9 and back 9)
3 teams of 4 players,
Logo on all email blasts, social media posts, and web content,
Recognized in welcome announcements,
Dedicated Title Sponsor banner at registration
Name on holes (front 9 and back 9)
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
2 teams of 4 players,
Logo on all email blasts, social media, and web content,
Company banner, tee sign, sponsorship logo at registration,
Name on holes (front 9 and back 9)
2 teams of 4 players,
Logo on all email blasts, social media, and web content,
Company banner, tee sign, sponsorship logo at registration,
Name on holes (front 9 and back 9)
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
1 team of 4 players,
Logo on all email blasts, social media posts,
Name on holes (front 9 and back 9),
Logo on one beverage cart
1 team of 4 players,
Logo on all email blasts, social media posts,
Name on holes (front 9 and back 9),
Logo on one beverage cart
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
1 team of 4 players,
Web content and social media recognition,
Sign with company logo at sponsored hole
1 team of 4 players,
Web content and social media recognition,
Sign with company logo at sponsored hole
Beverage Sponsor
$500
1 team of 4 players,
Choose one: Scorecard, golf balls, or closest-to-pin sponsor,
Social media recognition
1 team of 4 players,
Choose one: Scorecard, golf balls, or closest-to-pin sponsor,
Social media recognition
Add a donation for Willie Carter Outreach Center
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!