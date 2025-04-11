Sponsorship Golf Event Packages

3 teams of 4 players, Logo on all email blasts, social media posts, and web content, Recognized in welcome announcements, Dedicated Title Sponsor banner at registration Name on holes (front 9 and back 9)

3 teams of 4 players, Logo on all email blasts, social media posts, and web content, Recognized in welcome announcements, Dedicated Title Sponsor banner at registration Name on holes (front 9 and back 9)

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