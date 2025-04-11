Willie Carter Outreach Center

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Willie Carter Outreach Center

About this event

Sponsorship Golf Event Packages

3500 Jimmy Johnson Blvd

Port Arthur, TX 77642, USA

Official Tournament Sponsor
$7,500
3 teams of 4 players, Logo on all email blasts, social media posts, and web content, Recognized in welcome announcements, Dedicated Title Sponsor banner at registration Name on holes (front 9 and back 9)
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
2 teams of 4 players, Logo on all email blasts, social media, and web content, Company banner, tee sign, sponsorship logo at registration, Name on holes (front 9 and back 9)
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
1 team of 4 players, Logo on all email blasts, social media posts, Name on holes (front 9 and back 9), Logo on one beverage cart
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
1 team of 4 players, Web content and social media recognition, Sign with company logo at sponsored hole
Beverage Sponsor
$500
1 team of 4 players, Choose one: Scorecard, golf balls, or closest-to-pin sponsor, Social media recognition
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