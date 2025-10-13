Sponsorship - GrowLuv School Club Activation & Sustainability

Hosted by
About this event
Impact: Your visionary gift powers two GrowLuv Clubs for an entire year, helping students cultivate self-worth, empathy, and leadership. It also funds two $1,000 scholarships and two $500 awards recognizing outstanding student leaders who embody GrowLuv’s mission in their schools.
Benefits: Premier recognition across all GrowLuv events and material • Largest logo placement on programs, banners, and presentations • Primary logo feature on digital and social media campaigns
• Personalized plaque of appreciation for your transformational support.
Impact: Fuels one GrowLuv Club for a full school year, creating safe spaces for students to learn, lead, and love. Your support also provides two $1,000 scholarships and two $500 awards to empower future changemakers.
Benefits: High-visibility logo placement on select materials and presentations • Featured recognition on GrowLuv’s social media and website • Commemorative plaque honoring your courageous commitment.
Impact: Sponsors one GrowLuv Club’s annual activities, promoting kindness, awareness, and resilience among students.
Benefits: Logo displayed at club meetings and community events • Recognition during event announcements and social media posts.
Impact: Sponsors selected curriculum such as: Financial Education, Healthy Relationships, Red Flags, Breaking the Cycle of Generation Abuse, Practicing Empathy, or materials for Survivor-Escape-Kit
Beneﬁts: Name listed on GrowLuv’s website • Acknowledgment during monthly meetings and social media shout-outs.
Impact: Sponsors three $500 scholarships to strengthens student engagement and leadership development, helping youth turn compassion into action.
Beneﬁts: Name listed on GrowLuv’s website • Acknowledgment during monthly meetings and social media shout-outs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!