Sponsorship - GrowLuv School Club Activation & Sustainability

Impact: Your visionary gift powers two GrowLuv Clubs for an entire year, helping students cultivate self-worth, empathy, and leadership. It also funds two $1,000 scholarships and two $500 awards recognizing outstanding student leaders who embody GrowLuv’s mission in their schools.

Benefits: Premier recognition across all GrowLuv events and material • Largest logo placement on programs, banners, and presentations • Primary logo feature on digital and social media campaigns

• Personalized plaque of appreciation for your transformational support.