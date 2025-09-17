Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation Inc

About this event

Sponsorship - Gulfport's Night in Italy 2025

1500 58th St S

Gulfport, FL 33707, USA

Title Sponsor
$2,000

Premier recognition on all materials; VIP reserved table of 8 with priority seating; Logo on stage banner & photo backdrop; Recognition in remarks, program, website & newsletters; Half-page ad in program

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Recognition on event materials; Reserved table of 8 with preferred seating; Logo displayed at entry & program; Quarter-page ad in program; Recognition in remarks & website.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Recognition in program and event materials, signage & social media; 4 complimentary tickets; Logo on Foundation website.

Bronze Sponsor
$100

Recognition in program & social media; 2 complimentary tickets; Logo on Foundation website.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!