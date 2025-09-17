Sponsorship - Gulfport's Night in Italy 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Gulfport, FL 33707, USA
Premier recognition on all materials; VIP reserved table of 8 with priority seating; Logo on stage banner & photo backdrop; Recognition in remarks, program, website & newsletters; Half-page ad in program
Recognition on event materials; Reserved table of 8 with preferred seating; Logo displayed at entry & program; Quarter-page ad in program; Recognition in remarks & website.
Recognition in program and event materials, signage & social media; 4 complimentary tickets; Logo on Foundation website.
Recognition in program & social media; 2 complimentary tickets; Logo on Foundation website.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!