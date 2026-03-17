Sponsorship: Heritage Social Brunch 2026: Legacy & Libations

SPONSOR TABLE FOR 8 - TIER 1:

8 Brunch Tickets

Premium table placement near stage and runway

Personalized table signage with your name or company

Two bottles of premium champagne for the table

Mini charcuterie tower for the table

Five-minute introduction of your company to the audience

6-foot Vendor Table display for you and/or your staff to speak to guests and hand out materials

Premium logo on all promotional materials

Logo placement on all social media before event and event recap (6 weeks)