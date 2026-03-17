A Present Help Movement, Inc

Hosted by

A Present Help Movement, Inc

About this event

Sponsorship: Heritage Social Brunch 2026: Legacy & Libations

4100 Raleigh St suite 113

Charlotte, NC 28206, USA

Legacy Table | Seats — Limited Availability
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

SPONSOR TABLE FOR 8 - TIER 1:

  • 8 Brunch Tickets
  • Premium table placement near stage and runway
  • Personalized table signage with your name or company
  • Two bottles of premium champagne for the table
  • Mini charcuterie tower for the table
  • Five-minute introduction of your company to the audience
  • 6-foot Vendor Table display for you and/or your staff to speak to guests and hand out materials
  • Premium logo on all promotional materials
  • Logo placement on all social media before event and event recap (6 weeks)
  • Logo on step-and-repeat
Heritage Table | 8 Seats
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

SPONSOR TABLE FOR 8 - TIER 2:

  • 8 Brunch Tickets
  • Reserved table seating
  • Personalized table signage with your name or company
  • One (1) bottle of premium champagne for the table
  • Mini charcuterie tower for the table
  • Five-minute introduction of your company to the audience (if desire)
  • Premium logo placement on promotional materials
  • Recognition in event signage and displays
Impact Table | 6 Seats — Limited Availability
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

SPONSOR TABLE FOR 6 - TIER 3:

  • 6 Brunch Tickets
  • Reserved table seating
  • Personalized table signage with your name or company
  • One (1) bottle of champagne for the table
  • Mini charcuterie tower for the table
  • Logo placement on promotional materials and screens
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