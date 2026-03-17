Sponsorship: Heritage Social Brunch 2026: Legacy & Libations

Impact Table | 6 Seats — Limited Availability
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
SPONSOR TABLE FOR 6 - TIER 3:
- 6 Brunch Tickets
- Reserved table seating
- Personalized table signage with your name or company
- One (1) bottle of champagne for the table
- Mini charcuterie tower for the table
- Logo placement on promotional materials and screens
SPONSOR TABLE FOR 6 - TIER 3:
- 6 Brunch Tickets
- Reserved table seating
- Personalized table signage with your name or company
- One (1) bottle of champagne for the table
- Mini charcuterie tower for the table
- Logo placement on promotional materials and screens