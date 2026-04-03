Sponsorship - High Tea Party & Purse Auction

About this event
• Your business name is displayed on an elegantly decorated table + Recognition in the event program + Social media shoutout +
Complimentary [1] ticket
• Your business name is displayed on an elegantly decorated table + Recognition in the event program + Logo displayed at event +Social media shoutout +
Complimentary [2] ticket
• All Premium Table Sponsorship benefits + reserved VIP seating for sponsor or guests + A special “thank you” announcement during the event + Complimentary [3] tickets
Benefits:
Benefits:
Benefits:
Benefits:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!