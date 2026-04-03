GFWC South Lake Junior Woman's Club Inc

Hosted by

GFWC South Lake Junior Woman's Club Inc

About this event

Sponsorship - High Tea Party & Purse Auction

800 US-27

Minneola, FL 34715, USA

Standard Table Sponsor
$100

• Your business name is displayed on an elegantly decorated table + Recognition in the event program + Social media shoutout +

Complimentary [1] ticket

Premium Table Sponsor
$250

• Your business name is displayed on an elegantly decorated table + Recognition in the event program + Logo displayed at event +Social media shoutout +

Complimentary [2] ticket

VIP Table Sponsor
$500

• All Premium Table Sponsorship benefits + reserved VIP seating for sponsor or guests + A special “thank you” announcement during the event + Complimentary [3] tickets

Swag Bag Sponsor - Items or $75 to $100
Pay what you can

Benefits:

  • Item in every guest bag
  • Social media shoutout
  • Listed in program
Purse Sponsor - Purse or $50 to $100
Pay what you can

Benefits:

  • Name displayed with purse during auction
  • Recognition when item is presented
  • Social media shoutout
Treat Sponsor
$200

Benefits:

  • Sign at dessert/tea table
  • Verbal mention during event
  • Logo in program
  • 2 complimentary tickets
EVENT Sponsor
$500

Benefits:

  • Logo on flyer + social media
  • Verbal recognition at event
  • Reserved table ( with 6 complimentary seats)
  • Logo on event signage
Add a donation for GFWC South Lake Junior Woman's Club Inc

$

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