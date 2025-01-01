Sponsorship - Color Outside the Line 5k and Family Fair 2025

Select this amount if you are interested in sponsoring but would like someone to contact you.
Select this amount if you are interested in sponsoring but would like someone to contact you.
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
Sponsorship Includes
-Event Name updated with "Presented by YOUR COMPANY"
-Prominent logo placement on materials
-20 complimentary race entries
-VIP access and booth space
Social media and event promotion
Sponsorship Includes
-Event Name updated with "Presented by YOUR COMPANY"
-Prominent logo placement on materials
-20 complimentary race entries
-VIP access and booth space
Social media and event promotion
Gold Sponsorship
$3,000
Sponsorship Includes
-All Silver Sponsor benefits
-Enhanced logo placement
-10 complimentary race entries
Sponsorship Includes
-All Silver Sponsor benefits
-Enhanced logo placement
-10 complimentary race entries
Silver Sponsorship
$1,500
Sponsorship Includes
-All Bronze Sponsor benefits
-Medium logo placement
-5 complimentary race entries
Sponsorship Includes
-All Bronze Sponsor benefits
-Medium logo placement
-5 complimentary race entries
Bronze Sponsorship
$500
Sponsorship Includes
-All Community Sponsor benefits
-Small logo placement
-2 complimentary race entries
-Social media acknowledgment
Sponsorship Includes
-All Community Sponsor benefits
-Small logo placement
-2 complimentary race entries
-Social media acknowledgment
Community Sponsorship
$250
Sponsorship Includes
-Name recognition in event materials
-1 complimentary race entry
-Booth space
Sponsorship Includes
-Name recognition in event materials
-1 complimentary race entry
-Booth space
Supporting Sponsorship
$100
Sponsorship Includes
-Name recognition in event materials
Sponsorship Includes
-Name recognition in event materials
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!