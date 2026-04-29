Looking Glass Foundation

Hosted by

Looking Glass Foundation

About this event

Holding Us All Documentary Screening: Sponsorship Opportunities

Community Champion Sponsor
$500

Impact: Sponsors 10 screening

tickets and remaining funds go

towards the Find & Seek Therapy Fund

Caregiver Ally Sponsor
$250

Impact: Sponsors 5 screening

tickets and remaining funds go

towards the Find & Seek Therapy Fund

Community Friend Sponsor
$100

Impact: Sponsor 2 screening

tickets and remaining funds

go towards the Find & Seek Therapy Fund

Supporter Circle Sponsor
$50

Impact: Helps subsidize

caregiver tickets and

contributes directly to the Find & Seek Therapy Fund

Ticket Sponsor
$25

Impact: Sponsor a ticket for someone else to attend even if you can't make it

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!