Holding Us All Documentary Screening: Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
Impact: Sponsors 10 screening
tickets and remaining funds go
towards the Find & Seek Therapy Fund
Impact: Sponsors 5 screening
tickets and remaining funds go
towards the Find & Seek Therapy Fund
Impact: Sponsor 2 screening
tickets and remaining funds
go towards the Find & Seek Therapy Fund
Impact: Helps subsidize
caregiver tickets and
contributes directly to the Find & Seek Therapy Fund
Impact: Sponsor a ticket for someone else to attend even if you can't make it
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!