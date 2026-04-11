New England Regional Genealogical Conference

Hosted by

New England Regional Genealogical Conference

About this event

NERGC 2027 Sponsorship Levels

88 Spring St

Portland, ME 04101, USA

Lighthouse $1,000+ item
Lighthouse $1,000+
Pay what you can

Minimum Sponsorship amount is $1,000

  • Sponsor to receive a Full-Page Ad in the conference syllabus.
  • Complimentary Full Conference Registration for a single person.
  • Sponsor entitled to a Complimentary Exhibit Hall booth (8x10).
  • Sponsor will be listed as a sponsor on the NERGC website and the conference E-Zines.
  • Logo will be prominently displayed on the NERGC website and the conference E-Zines.
  • Sponsor entitled to place one insert in conference tote bags that will be distributed to each attendee.
Lobster item
Lobster
$750
  • Sponsor to receive a Full-Page Ad in the conference syllabus.
  • Sponsor entitled to a Complimentary Exhibit Hall booth (8x10).
  • Sponsor will be listed as a sponsor on the NERGC website and the conference E-Zines.
  • Sponsor entitled to place one insert in conference tote bags that will be distributed to each attendee.
Scallops item
Scallops
$500
  • Sponsor to receive a Half-Page Ad in the conference syllabus.
  • Sponsor will be listed as a sponsor on the NERGC website and in the conference E-Zines.
  • Sponsor entitled to place one insert in conference tote bags that will be distributed to each attendee.
Oysters item
Oysters
$250
  • Sponsor to receive to a Quarter-Page Ad in the conference syllabus
  • Sponsor will be listed as a sponsor on the NERGC website and in the conference E-Zines.
  • Sponsor entitled to place one insert in conference tote bags that will be distributed to each attendee.
Clams item
Clams
$100
  • Sponsor will be listed as a sponsor on the NERGC website and in the conference E-Zines.
  • Sponsor entitled to place one insert in conference tote bags that will be distributed to each attendee.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!