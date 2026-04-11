NERGC 2027 Sponsorship Levels

Minimum Sponsorship amount is $1,000
- Sponsor to receive a Full-Page Ad in the conference syllabus.
- Complimentary Full Conference Registration for a single person.
- Sponsor entitled to a Complimentary Exhibit Hall booth (8x10).
- Sponsor will be listed as a sponsor on the NERGC website and the conference E-Zines.
- Logo will be prominently displayed on the NERGC website and the conference E-Zines.
- Sponsor entitled to place one insert in conference tote bags that will be distributed to each attendee.