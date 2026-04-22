Sponsorship Levels

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About this event
Logo on all program materials, website, and event banners. Speaking opportunity at the annual showcase. Named recognition for a specific program element. VIP seating at events.
Logo on program website and event signage. Social media recognition across all channels. Complimentary tickets to the annual showcase. Quarterly impact reports.
Name on program website and printed materials. Social media recognition at launch and year-end. Invitation to the annual showcase.
Name on the program website. Thank-you certificate. End-of-year newsletter.
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