Royal Doves, Inc.

Hosted by

Royal Doves, Inc.

About this event

Sponsorship Levels

Champion Sponsor
$5,000

Logo on all program materials, website, and event banners. Speaking opportunity at the annual showcase. Named recognition for a specific program element. VIP seating at events.

Advocate Sponsor
$2,500

Logo on program website and event signage. Social media recognition across all channels. Complimentary tickets to the annual showcase. Quarterly impact reports.

Supporter Sponsor
$1,000

Name on program website and printed materials. Social media recognition at launch and year-end. Invitation to the annual showcase.

Friend Sponsor
$500

Name on the program website. Thank-you certificate. End-of-year newsletter.

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