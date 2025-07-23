Sponsorship Levels- 38th Annual Historic Home Tour: Presented By Embrace Downtown

Hosted by
Includes:
Exclusive naming rights as the “38th Annual Historic Home Tour Presented by [You or Your Business Name]”
Top logo placement on ALL printed materials, signage & tickets
Logo with link on NPA website for two years
Name/logo as a sponsor of NPA in publications throughout the year
Commemorative “Historic Preservationist” plaque for you to display at your business
Social media spotlight & featured story in event publications
6 tickets to the Homeowner Reception & invitation to Catered After Party Celebration
Speaking opportunity at the Homeowner Reception
Recognition at the NPA annual meeting & in annual report
Promotional materials & Booth at Tour HQ
20 home tour tickets ($400 value)
Two-year NPA Business Membership ($300 value)
Includes:
Signage with your company name and logo prominently displayed outside of one of the featured homes/locations
Logo with link on NPA website for two years
4 tickets to the Homeowner Reception & invitation to After Party
Name/logo in tour booklet and as a sponsor of NPA in additional publications throughout the year
Commemorative “Historic Preservationist” plaque for you to display at your business
Business promotional materials placed at your sponsored home/location
Social media spotlight
12 home tour tickets ($240 Value)
Recognition in NPA annual report publication
Two-year NPA Business Membership ($300 value)
Includes:
Signage with your company name and logo displayed outside of one of the featured homes/locations
Logo with link on NPA website for one year
2 tickets to the Homeowner Reception
Name/logo in NPA home tour booklet and publications
Business promotional materials placed at your sponsored home
Social media spotlight
8 home tour tickets ($160 Value)
Recognition in NPA annual report publication
One-year NPA Business Membership ($150 value)
Perfect for local businesses, nonprofits, or individuals who value preservation and support our mission
Includes:
Recognition as Supporting Sponsor in tour booklet, promotional materials, and on social media
Name/Logo on NPA website for one year
Recognition in NPA publications, including annual report
6 home tour tickets ($120 Value)
One-year NPA Business Membership ($150 value)
Support preservation at an accessible level, whether you are a business, nonprofit, or as an individual
Includes:
Recognition as Community Sponsor in tour booklet & promotional materials
Recognition in NPA annual report publication
4 Home Tour Tickets ($80 value)
Every ounce of support is valued and helps to preserve Noblesville’s historic charm
Includes:
Name listed as being a sponsor in tour booklet
2 home tour tickets ($40 value)
