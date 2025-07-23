Noblesville Preservation Alliance

Noblesville Preservation Alliance

Sponsorship Levels- 38th Annual Historic Home Tour: Presented By Embrace Downtown

1274 Logan St

Noblesville, IN 46060, USA

Presenting Sponsor-Lead the tour in a powerful way!
$4,000

Includes:

Exclusive naming rights as the “38th Annual Historic Home Tour Presented by [You or Your Business Name]”


Top logo placement on ALL printed materials, signage & tickets


Logo with link on NPA website for two years


Name/logo as a sponsor of NPA in publications throughout the year


Commemorative “Historic Preservationist” plaque for you to display at your business


Social media spotlight & featured story in event publications


6 tickets to the Homeowner Reception & invitation to Catered After Party Celebration


Speaking opportunity at the Homeowner Reception


Recognition at the NPA annual meeting & in annual report


Promotional materials & Booth at Tour HQ


20 home tour tickets ($400 value)


Two-year NPA Business Membership ($300 value)

Historic Home Preservationist Sponsor
$1,500

Includes:

Signage with your company name and logo prominently displayed outside of one of the featured homes/locations


Logo with link on NPA website for two years


4 tickets to the Homeowner Reception & invitation to After Party


Name/logo in tour booklet and as a sponsor of NPA in additional publications throughout the year


Commemorative “Historic Preservationist” plaque for you to display at your business


Business promotional materials placed at your sponsored home/location


Social media spotlight


12 home tour tickets ($240 Value)


Recognition in NPA annual report publication


Two-year NPA Business Membership ($300 value)


Historic Home/Feature Location Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:

Signage with your company name and logo displayed outside of one of the featured homes/locations


Logo with link on NPA website for one year


2 tickets to the Homeowner Reception

Name/logo in NPA home tour booklet and publications


Business promotional materials placed at your sponsored home


Social media spotlight


8 home tour tickets ($160 Value)


Recognition in NPA annual report publication


One-year NPA Business Membership ($150 value)

Supporting Sponsor
$500

Perfect for local businesses, nonprofits, or individuals who value preservation and support our mission


Includes:

Recognition as Supporting Sponsor in tour booklet, promotional materials, and on social media


Name/Logo on NPA website for one year


Recognition in NPA publications, including annual report


6 home tour tickets ($120 Value)


One-year NPA Business Membership ($150 value)

Community Sponsor
$250

Support preservation at an accessible level, whether you are a business, nonprofit, or as an individual


Includes:

Recognition as Community Sponsor in tour booklet & promotional materials


Recognition in NPA annual report publication


4 Home Tour Tickets ($80 value)


Friend of the Tour
$100

Every ounce of support is valued and helps to preserve Noblesville’s historic charm

Includes:

Name listed as being a sponsor in tour booklet


2 home tour tickets ($40 value)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!