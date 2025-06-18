SalemSummerJam Inc

Hosted by

SalemSummerJam Inc

About this event

Sponsorship Levels: EIN 99-1825693

165 Fort Ave

Salem, MA 01970, USA

BINGO Event Sponsor item
BINGO Event Sponsor
$50

Be a main sponsor at our next Bingo fundraising event to help veterans, kids with autism and teen development.

Gold Level item
Gold Level
$5,000

Company Logo Shown on Main Stage. Booth Space by Main Stage Vendor Fee Included. Logo on all Staff T Shirts & Badges/ Marketing Materials.Company Presentation on Stage by MC or Company Rep. Social Media Shoutout All Year.

Silver item
Silver
$2,500

Company Logo Displayed on Main Stage. Shoutout by MC. Custom Flyer w/ your company logo. Vendor Fee included. Booth Space by Entry. Social Media Shoutout on All Platform for 6 months

Bronze Level item
Bronze Level
$1,000

Custom Flyer w/ Company logo. Social Media Shoutout FB & IG. Shoutout by MC every hour. Vendor Fee Included Booth Space by the Walk-way.

Bouncy House #1 item
Bouncy House #1
$700

Support Teen Fun Activities, have your logo next to the Large Bouncy House

Dunk Tank item
Dunk Tank
$500

Support fun activities and have your logo posted right next to it. Dunk Tank for Entertainment

HR & Marketing item
HR & Marketing
$400

Support the marketing team to be able to reach more families in need.

We believe in team development and bringing Awareness and with your Sponsorship we can reach more people to help as we professionally grow together.

Bouncy House (S) item
Bouncy House (S)
$500

Support kids fun activities and have a yard sign posted with your logo next to it.

Small size bouncy house with Company Logo in front; on a Yard Sign.

Salem Police Detail item
Salem Police Detail
$2,000

Support us in ensuring safety to all of our visitor.

Two Police Detail Officer From 12pm-4pm and Two Police Detail from 4pm-End of Event.

Watermelon Eating Competition item
Watermelon Eating Competition
$100

Support healthy eating habits.

Through out the Event Fruit Eating competition will take place company logo will display on Main Stage screen and Shout by MC

Bouncy House (M) item
Bouncy House (M)
$600

Support kids jumping all day. A sign yard will be posted next to it with your logo.

Medium Size Bouncy House

Stage Production item
Stage Production
$3,000

Help make sure our stage setup is the best. Company logo on Main Stage & Yard Sign with MC shoutout. All Sponsorships will go towards making it Production Bigger and Better

Kids Activities item
Kids Activities
$1,000

Support kids activities and art games.

Company Logo on Main Stage, T-shirts, Activity table and Yard Sign.

Cultural Dance/Arts Award item
Cultural Dance/Arts Award
$250

Amount will go towards the total amount. Company Logo will be on the Check that with be given to the winner during the Salem Summer Jam.

Cultura Latina Dance Academy Scholarship item
Cultura Latina Dance Academy Scholarship
$50

1 Child will get these funds to attend a full year of Latinx Culture Dance Classes once the amount is reached. With your Support we can make it happen

FlyKidz Dance Academy Scholarship item
FlyKidz Dance Academy Scholarship
$50

1 Child will get these funds to attend a full year of HipHop Dance Classes once amount is reached. With your support we can make it happen.

Volunteer Shirts item
Volunteer Shirts
$999

All sponsorships will go towards shirts for volunteers Company logo will be in the front of the shirts.

Kulture Trailer (Silent room) item
Kulture Trailer (Silent room)
$3,500

Kids with Autism, teens and veterans have a safe and silent space to go at any moment.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!