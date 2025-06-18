Sponsorship Levels: EIN 99-1825693

Hosted by
Salem, MA 01970, USA
Be a main sponsor at our next Bingo fundraising event to help veterans, kids with autism and teen development.
Company Logo Shown on Main Stage. Booth Space by Main Stage Vendor Fee Included. Logo on all Staff T Shirts & Badges/ Marketing Materials.Company Presentation on Stage by MC or Company Rep. Social Media Shoutout All Year.
Company Logo Displayed on Main Stage. Shoutout by MC. Custom Flyer w/ your company logo. Vendor Fee included. Booth Space by Entry. Social Media Shoutout on All Platform for 6 months
Custom Flyer w/ Company logo. Social Media Shoutout FB & IG. Shoutout by MC every hour. Vendor Fee Included Booth Space by the Walk-way.
Support Teen Fun Activities, have your logo next to the Large Bouncy House
Support fun activities and have your logo posted right next to it. Dunk Tank for Entertainment
Support the marketing team to be able to reach more families in need.
We believe in team development and bringing Awareness and with your Sponsorship we can reach more people to help as we professionally grow together.
Support kids fun activities and have a yard sign posted with your logo next to it.
Small size bouncy house with Company Logo in front; on a Yard Sign.
Support us in ensuring safety to all of our visitor.
Two Police Detail Officer From 12pm-4pm and Two Police Detail from 4pm-End of Event.
Support healthy eating habits.
Through out the Event Fruit Eating competition will take place company logo will display on Main Stage screen and Shout by MC
Support kids jumping all day. A sign yard will be posted next to it with your logo.
Medium Size Bouncy House
Help make sure our stage setup is the best. Company logo on Main Stage & Yard Sign with MC shoutout. All Sponsorships will go towards making it Production Bigger and Better
Support kids activities and art games.
Company Logo on Main Stage, T-shirts, Activity table and Yard Sign.
Amount will go towards the total amount. Company Logo will be on the Check that with be given to the winner during the Salem Summer Jam.
1 Child will get these funds to attend a full year of Latinx Culture Dance Classes once the amount is reached. With your Support we can make it happen
1 Child will get these funds to attend a full year of HipHop Dance Classes once amount is reached. With your support we can make it happen.
All sponsorships will go towards shirts for volunteers Company logo will be in the front of the shirts.
Kids with Autism, teens and veterans have a safe and silent space to go at any moment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!