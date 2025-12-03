Mooresville Downtown Victorian Christmas Corporation

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Mooresville Downtown Victorian Christmas Corporation

About this event

Sponsorship Levels

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$7,500

Victorian Christmas Sponsored By: (Name)

Spot on our Dedication page, with link and logo
Complimentary vendor space
Social Media Spotlight
Logo display on printed materials
(program, map/schedule, signage)
Vocal mentions

Victorian Sponsor item
Victorian Sponsor
$5,000

2nd to Gold Sponsor - Top Billing on Printed Material
Complimentary vendor space
Social Media Spotlight
Logo display on printed materials
(program, map/schedule)
Vocal mentions

Carriage Sponsor item
Carriage Sponsor
$2,500

Sign at Carriage loading
Complimentary vendor space
Social Media Spotlight
Logo display on printed materials
Vocal mentions

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Social Media Spotlight
Logo display on printed materials
Vocal mentions

Red Sponsor item
Red Sponsor
$500

Social Media Shout Out
Vocal mentions

Green Sponsor item
Green Sponsor
$250

Social Media Shout Out
Vocal mentions

Add a donation for Mooresville Downtown Victorian Christmas Corporation

$

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