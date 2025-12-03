Sponsorship Levels

About this event
Victorian Christmas Sponsored By: (Name)
Spot on our Dedication page, with link and logo
Complimentary vendor space
Social Media Spotlight
Logo display on printed materials
(program, map/schedule, signage)
Vocal mentions
2nd to Gold Sponsor - Top Billing on Printed Material
Complimentary vendor space
Social Media Spotlight
Logo display on printed materials
(program, map/schedule)
Vocal mentions
Sign at Carriage loading
Complimentary vendor space
Social Media Spotlight
Logo display on printed materials
Vocal mentions
Social Media Spotlight
Logo display on printed materials
Vocal mentions
Social Media Shout Out
Vocal mentions
Social Media Shout Out
Vocal mentions
$
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