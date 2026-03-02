Sponsorship Levels

About this event
-Logo on Website and Facebook Shoutout
-Advertising in Concessions Stand
-Company Name on One Team's Uniforms
-Logo on Website and Facebook Shoutout
-Advertising in Concessions Stand
-Company Name on Two Teams' Uniforms
-Logo on Website and Facebook Shoutout
-Advertising in Concessions Stand
-Company Name on Three Teams' Uniforms
-Logo on Website and Facebook Shoutout
-Advertising in Concessions Stand
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