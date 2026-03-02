Moon Township Girls Softball Inc

Hosted by

Moon Township Girls Softball Inc

About this event

Sponsorship Levels

Single Sponsor
$250

-Logo on Website and Facebook Shoutout

-Advertising in Concessions Stand

Double Sponsor
$500

-Company Name on One Team's Uniforms

-Logo on Website and Facebook Shoutout

-Advertising in Concessions Stand

Triple Sponsor
$750

-Company Name on Two Teams' Uniforms

-Logo on Website and Facebook Shoutout

-Advertising in Concessions Stand


Home Run Sponsor
$1,000

-Company Name on Three Teams' Uniforms

-Logo on Website and Facebook Shoutout

-Advertising in Concessions Stand

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