Sponsorship Levels (Custom Payment)

Valid for one year
$6000 Membership: Website company profile/link; Correspondence recognition; Conference registration and display table; Conference recognition; Networking events; One (1) $1,500 annual student scholarship in your name; Co-sponsor one (1) NJALAS Regional Event.
Valid for one year
$8,000 Membership: Website company profile/link; Correspondence recognition; Conference registration and priority location display table; Conference lunch with school superintendents; Conference recognition; Networking events; One (1) $1,500 annual student scholarship in your name; Co-sponsor two (2) NJALAS Regional Events.
Valid for one year
$9996 Membership: Website company profile/link; Correspondence recognition; Conference registration and priority location display table; Conference lunch with school superintendents; Article in newsletter, magazine, or another form of communication; Priority option for additional sponsorship opportunities.
Networking events; Two (2) $1,500 student scholarships in your name, Co-sponsor two (2) NJALAS Regional Events.
