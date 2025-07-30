Birdville Volleyball Booster Club

Hosted by

Birdville Volleyball Booster Club

About this event

Sponsorship Levels Registration

9100 Mid Cities Blvd

North Richland Hills, TX 76180, USA

Platinum item
Platinum
$1,000

• Business logo on team warm-up shirts

• Weekly social media shoutouts (Facebook/Instagram)

• Logo on display board during home games

• Business announced at every home game

• Framed team photo for your business

• Business logo display at concession stand

• BISD Sports pass (x2 does not include playoff games, JV Jam, or Football games) OR Homecoming Float Sponsor (logo displayed on float)

Gold item
Gold
$750

• Weekly social media shoutouts

• Logo on display board (home games)

• Business announced at every home game

• Framed team photo

• Logo displayed at concession stand

Silver item
Silver
$500

• Bi-weekly social media shoutouts

• Business name announced during 3 home games

• Team photo (unframed) for your business

• Logo displayed at the concession stand for home games

Green & Gold item
Green & Gold
$300

• Monthly social media shoutouts

• Business name announced at 2 home games

• Logo displayed at the concession stand for home games

Game Day item
Game Day
$150

• Your business is a sponsor for one home game

• Name/logo announced before each set

• Social media feature on sponsored game day

• Varsity team photo OR BHS vball car decal

• Option to provide branded giveaways or coupons at the door

Add a donation for Birdville Volleyball Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!