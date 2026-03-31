Sponsorship - LVHS 2027

Logo on the Step and Repeat

Logo Displayed on website, posters, flyers

Media Mentions where applicable (radio, television, digital, posters, podcasts)

3/4 page in day of event program

Social media mentions leading up to event

Early access to the event

Premier table location for 10 guests

2-Complimentary bottles of bubbly

10- Complimentary drink tickets

Photo at step & repeat

Vendor table for opportunity to display banners/flyers during event

Receive a recognition plaque