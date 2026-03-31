A model in a black outfit and a colorful headdress walks down a runway in front of a blurred audience, with event details overlaid on the left.
Boys & Girls Club of Bethlehem

Hosted by

Boys & Girls Club of Bethlehem

Sponsorship - LVHS 2027

77 Wind Creek Blvd

Bethlehem, PA 18015, USA

Title/Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Honorary Chair of the Event, Give Opening Remarks

Logo on Stage Screens throughout event

Logo on a Step and Repeat 

Logo Displayed on Website, Posters, Flyers

Media Mentions where applicable (radio, television, digital, posters, podcasts)

Full page in day of event program

Social Media mentions leading up to event

Early Access to the event 

Premier table location for 10 guests 
2- Complimentary bottles of bubbly

10- Complimentary drink tickets 

Photo at step & repeat 

Premier vendor table location

Vendor Table for Opportunity to display banners/flyers during event

Early invitations to all LVHS annual events 

Receive a recognition plaque

Step & Repeat Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Logo on the Step and Repeat 

Logo Displayed on website, posters, flyers

Media Mentions where applicable (radio, television, digital, posters, podcasts)

3/4 page in day of event program

Social media mentions leading up to event

Early access to the event 

Premier table location for 10 guests 

2-Complimentary bottles of bubbly

10- Complimentary drink tickets 

Photo at step & repeat 

Vendor table for opportunity to display banners/flyers during event

Receive a recognition plaque

Green Room Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Opportunity to bring branded banners/ flyers for the Green room

 Logo displayed on website, posters, flyers

½ page in Day of event program

Social media mentions leading up to event

Early access to the event 

Premier table location for 10 guests 

2-Complimentary bottles bubbly

10- Complimentary drink tickets 

Photo at step & repeat 

Vendor table for opportunity to display banners/flyers during event

Receive a recognition plaque

Golden Glow Table Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Logo Displayed on website, posters, flyers

Company name in Day of event program

Early access to the event 

Premier table location for 10 guests 

2- Complimentary bottles of premium champagne 

10- Complimentary drink tickets

Photo at step & repeat 



Silver Lining Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

5- Complimentary reserved seats

5- Complimentary drink tickets.

Company name/logo displayed on posters, flyers, day of event program

mention in all press releases.

Bronze & Beautiful Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4- Complimentary reserved seats

4- Complimentary drink tickets.

Company name/logo displayed on posters, flyers, day of event program

mention in all press releases.

Enchanting Hair Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2- Complimentary reserved seats

2- Complimentary drink tickets

Company name/logo displayed on posters, flyers, day of event program

Add a donation for Boys & Girls Club of Bethlehem

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