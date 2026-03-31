Sponsorship - LVHS 2027

Hosted by
Honorary Chair of the Event, Give Opening Remarks
Logo on Stage Screens throughout event
Logo on a Step and Repeat
Logo Displayed on Website, Posters, Flyers
Media Mentions where applicable (radio, television, digital, posters, podcasts)
Full page in day of event program
Social Media mentions leading up to event
Early Access to the event
Premier table location for 10 guests
2- Complimentary bottles of bubbly
10- Complimentary drink tickets
Photo at step & repeat
Premier vendor table location
Vendor Table for Opportunity to display banners/flyers during event
Early invitations to all LVHS annual events
Receive a recognition plaque
Logo on the Step and Repeat
Logo Displayed on website, posters, flyers
Media Mentions where applicable (radio, television, digital, posters, podcasts)
3/4 page in day of event program
Social media mentions leading up to event
Early access to the event
Premier table location for 10 guests
2-Complimentary bottles of bubbly
10- Complimentary drink tickets
Photo at step & repeat
Vendor table for opportunity to display banners/flyers during event
Receive a recognition plaque
Opportunity to bring branded banners/ flyers for the Green room
Logo displayed on website, posters, flyers
½ page in Day of event program
Social media mentions leading up to event
Early access to the event
Premier table location for 10 guests
2-Complimentary bottles bubbly
10- Complimentary drink tickets
Photo at step & repeat
Vendor table for opportunity to display banners/flyers during event
Receive a recognition plaque
Logo Displayed on website, posters, flyers
Company name in Day of event program
Early access to the event
Premier table location for 10 guests
2- Complimentary bottles of premium champagne
10- Complimentary drink tickets
Photo at step & repeat
5- Complimentary reserved seats
5- Complimentary drink tickets.
Company name/logo displayed on posters, flyers, day of event program
mention in all press releases.
4- Complimentary reserved seats
4- Complimentary drink tickets.
Company name/logo displayed on posters, flyers, day of event program
mention in all press releases.
2- Complimentary reserved seats
2- Complimentary drink tickets
Company name/logo displayed on posters, flyers, day of event program
$
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