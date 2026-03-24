Sponsorship - Matt Herzog Memorial Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
Platinum Sponsorship includes: - Logo on event banner and social media - One foursome in the tournament - Signage at registration, clubhouse, and awards dinner - Hole sponsorships-with custom sign at two holes - Four additional dinner tickets - Recognition during the event - Raffle Tickets - Opportunity to provide promotional items for player gift bags
Logo on event signage and social media Signage at Clubhouse and awards dinner. Hole sponsorship with custom sign at two holes Four dinner tickets Recognition during the event. Raffle Tickets
Logo on event banner and social media Hole sponsorship with custom sign at two holes Two dinner tickets Raffle Tickets Recognition during the event
Logo on event banner and social media. Two Dinner Tickets Raffle Tickets Hole sponsorship with custom sign at one hole
Company signage at the contest location. Recognition during contest winner announcements
Choose from Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, Straightest Drive or the Putting Contest!
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