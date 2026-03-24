Support Officers of Whatcom County

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Support Officers of Whatcom County

About this event

Sponsorship - Matt Herzog Memorial Golf Tournament 2026

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

Platinum Sponsorship includes: - Logo on event banner and social media - One foursome in the tournament - Signage at registration, clubhouse, and awards dinner - Hole sponsorships-with custom sign at two holes - Four additional dinner tickets - Recognition during the event - Raffle Tickets - Opportunity to provide promotional items for player gift bags

Meal Sponsorship
$3,000

Logo on event signage and social media Signage at Clubhouse and awards dinner. Hole sponsorship with custom sign at two holes Four dinner tickets Recognition during the event. Raffle Tickets

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500

Logo on event banner and social media Hole sponsorship with custom sign at two holes Two dinner tickets Raffle Tickets Recognition during the event

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

Logo on event banner and social media. Two Dinner Tickets Raffle Tickets Hole sponsorship with custom sign at one hole

Contest Sponsor - 3 Available
$750

Company signage at the contest location. Recognition during contest winner announcements
Choose from Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, Straightest Drive or the Putting Contest!

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$500
Custom sign with company name/logo on Beverage cart.
Hole Sponsor
$350
Custom sign with company name/logo at one hole.
Add a donation for Support Officers of Whatcom County

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