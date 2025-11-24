Exchange Club of Wayne County

Sponsorship - Moonlight Masquerade - 2026 Mom Prom Presented Frazier's Appliance and hosted by Exchange Club of Wayne County

1 Club Dr

Jesup, GA 31546

SOLD - Presenting Sponsor - Frazier's Appliance
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

SOLD - Frazier's Appliance

Gold Level Sponsorship - (1 Available)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Complimentary Gala Tickets, Logo and recognition on display at event, LIVE radio publicity on WIFO "Butch and Bob Show", Logo and recognition on individual "Gold Level" social media posts and newspaper ads, Post event recognition in newspaper, Opportunity to offer a door prize at event

Silver Level Sponsorship
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Complimentary Gala Tickets, Logo on grouped "Silver Level" printed materials on display at event, Logo on grouped "Silver Level" social media posts, Post event recognition in newspaper, Opportunity to offer a door prize at event

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$200

Business Name on grouped "Bronze Level" printed materials on display at event, Business Name on grouped "Bronze Level" social media posts

