Words Of Hope 4 Life, Inc

Hosted by

Words Of Hope 4 Life, Inc

About this event

Sponsorship (no table)- ViewFest2026 Mental Health Festival - Bloom Forward

Detroit Zoo - 8450 W 10 Mile Rd

Royal Oak, MI 48070, USA

Bronze Sponsorship
$350

Includes: Web site acknowledgement, Group acknowledgement on social media, Logo on welcome board or banner located at the festival entrance near our welcome station

Silver Sponsorship
$600

Includes Prior Levels Plus or Enhanced:
Logo on Silver Sponsor Welcome Banner at Festival Entrance

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes Prior Levels Plus or Enhanced:
Logo on Gold Sponsor Welcome Banner at Festival Entrance. Additional Group Banner in Festival

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes Prior Levels Plus or Enhanced:
Logo on Platinum / Diamond / Emerald Sponsor Welcome Banner at Festival Entrance. Logo on dedicated Board outside zoo at registration. Logo on Swag bag or equivalent.

Diamond Sponsorship
$5,000

Includes Prior Levels Plus or Enhanced:
Additional recognition on banner on on festival grounds.

Emerald
$10,000

Includes Prior Levels Plus or Enhanced: Two dedicated banners at festival. Additional benefits and placement as negotiated

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