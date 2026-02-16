Federation Of Hellenic American Societies Of New England Inc

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Federation Of Hellenic American Societies Of New England Inc

About this event

Sponsorship of the 30th ANNUAL GREEK INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE 2026

PLATINUM BENEFACTOR – $10,000
$10,000

Includes invitation to march with Grand Marshalls, VIP seating on the parade reviewing stand, and corporate or personal name banner in Parade Headquarters Division. Full page in Official Program and recognition on the FHASNE website. Ten tickets to all official FHASNE parade events with VIP seating.

GOLD BENEFACTOR – $6,000
$6,000

Includes full page in Official Program and recognition on the FHASNE website. Six tickets to all official FHASNE parade events with VIP seating.

SILVER CIRCLE – $3,000
$3,000

Recognition in Official Program. Official Sponsor of the FHASNE float with banner in the parade. Two tickets to all official FHASNE parade events.

BRONZE CIRCLE – $2,000
$2,000

Recognition in Official Program. Official Sponsor of Marching Bands with banner in the parade. Two tickets to all official FHASNE parade events.

FHASNE’s Evzones Sponsor – $1,000
$1,000

Name listing in Official Program.

SUPPORTER – $250 or other amount
Pay what you can

Name listing in Official Program or a custom sponsorship amount of your choosing.

 

FHASNE is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. All contributions are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

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