Sponsorship of the 30th ANNUAL GREEK INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE 2026

About this event
Includes invitation to march with Grand Marshalls, VIP seating on the parade reviewing stand, and corporate or personal name banner in Parade Headquarters Division. Full page in Official Program and recognition on the FHASNE website. Ten tickets to all official FHASNE parade events with VIP seating.
Includes full page in Official Program and recognition on the FHASNE website. Six tickets to all official FHASNE parade events with VIP seating.
Recognition in Official Program. Official Sponsor of the FHASNE float with banner in the parade. Two tickets to all official FHASNE parade events.
Recognition in Official Program. Official Sponsor of Marching Bands with banner in the parade. Two tickets to all official FHASNE parade events.
Name listing in Official Program.
Name listing in Official Program or a custom sponsorship amount of your choosing.
FHASNE is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. All contributions are tax-deductible as allowed by law.
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