Texas Energy Council

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Texas Energy Council

About this event

SPONSORSHIP OF THE 38TH ANNUAL TEC SYMPOSIUM

2300 N Field St Suite 1000

Dallas, TX 75201, USA

Permian Sponsor - $ 7,500 (unlimited availability)
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Permian Sponsors receive:

  • 12 Symposium Sponsor (admission) tickets, each including breakfast, lunch, snacks, and a networking reception after the symposium.
  • Special recognition in the program.
  • Prominent signage at the event and on on the TEC website for one year.
  • Up to Three (3) student scholarships named for the Sponsor. 
  • Dedicated LinkedIn post recognizing your support for the TEC. 
Barnett Sponsor - $ 5,000 (unlimited availability)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Barnett Sponsors receive:

  • 10 Symposium Sponsor (admission) tickets, each including breakfast, lunch, snacks, and a networking reception after the symposium.
  • Special recognition in the program.
  • Prominent signage at the event and on on the TEC website for one year.
  • Up to Two (2) student scholarships named for the Sponsor. 
  • Dedicated LinkedIn post recognizing your support for the TEC. 
Eagle Ford Sponsor - $2,500 (unlimited availability)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Eagle Ford Sponsors receive:

  • 6 Symposium Sponsor (admission) tickets, each including breakfast, lunch, snacks, and a networking reception after the symposium.
  • Special recognition in the program.
  • Prominent signage at the event and on on the TEC website for one year.
  • Dedicated LinkedIn post recognizing your support for the TEC. 
Speakers' Dinner Sponsor - ($2,500)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Speakers' Dinner Sponsor receives:

  • 4 Symposium Sponsor (admission) tickets, each including breakfast, lunch, snacks, and a networking reception after the symposium.
  • Special recognition in the program.
  • Prominent signage at the event and on on the TEC website for one year.
  • Dedicated LinkedIn post recognizing your support for the TEC. 
  • Two (2) invitations to the Speakers' Dinner are included
Reception Sponsor - ($1,500)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Reception Sponsor receives:

  • 4 Symposium Sponsor (admission) tickets, each including breakfast, lunch, snacks, and a networking reception after the symposium.
  • Special recognition in the program.
  • Prominent signage at the event and on on the TEC website for one year.
  • Dedicated LinkedIn post recognizing your support for the TEC. 
Haynesville Sponsor - $1,000 (unlimited availability)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

The Haynesville Sponsor receives:

  • 3 Symposium Sponsor (admission) tickets, each including breakfast, lunch, snacks, and a networking reception after the symposium.
  • Special recognition in the program.
  • Prominent signage at the event and on on the TEC website for one year.
  • Dedicated LinkedIn post recognizing your support for the TEC. 
Lanyard Sponsor - ($750)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The Lanyard Sponsor receives:

  • 2 Symposium Sponsor (admission) tickets, each including breakfast, lunch, snacks, and a networking reception after the symposium.
  • Special recognition in the program.
  • Prominent signage at the event and on on the TEC website for one year.
  • Dedicated LinkedIn post recognizing your support for the TEC.
  • All symposium attendees will receive and wear lanyards on the day of the event featuring your logo.
Granite Wash Sponsor - $ 500 (unlimited availability)
$500

The Granite Wash Sponsor receives:

  • 1 Symposium Sponsor (admission) ticket which includes breakfast, lunch, snacks, and a networking reception after the symposium.
  • Special recognition in the program.
  • Prominent signage at the event and on on the TEC website for one year.
  • Dedicated LinkedIn post recognizing your support for the TEC.
Educational Grant Sponsorship (unlimited availability)
$1,000

Your generous tax-deductible donation will fund an Educational Grant that provides needed classroom resources and field trips to teach scientifically, geologically, geographically fact-based lessons including cost-benefit analysis to K-12 Texas Students, as well as funds teacher trainings.

 

While TEC has created and is creating Texas State Board of Education approved lesson plans that we provide free of charge, your donation can fund class field trips and other classroom supplies that are not funded by the State. NOTE: $1,000 will fund up to two field trips.


Additionally, your donation will fund teachers to attend an Energy-STEM Institute, with hands-on, collaborative teacher activities designed to strengthen their use of TEKS-aligned, classroom-ready lessons. Your donation will provide a teacher stipend, ensuring that the learning from the Institute translates directly into strong, standards-based instruction for students. NOTE: $1,000 will fund one teacher stipend to attend the institute.

 

This grant may be made in your name, your company's name, in honor or in memory of someone, or anonymously. We will work with you to ensure you are pleased with the naming!

Premier Venue Sponsor - Weaver
Pay what you can
Texas Energy Council Supporter
Pay what you can

Thank you for supporting the Texas Energy Council!


Did you know that donating $150 will cover the cost of the discount we offer to Students that register to attend?


$500 can pay for a K-12 energy education field trip!


Every dollar you give goes towards our mission of Advancing Energy Education and we are so very thankful for you.


NOTE: These donations do not include event registrations. Please register separately at:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/texas-energy-councils-38th-annual-symposium-energy-in-flux

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