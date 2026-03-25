SPONSORSHIP OF THE 38TH ANNUAL TEC SYMPOSIUM

Your generous tax-deductible donation will fund an Educational Grant that provides needed classroom resources and field trips to teach scientifically, geologically, geographically fact-based lessons including cost-benefit analysis to K-12 Texas Students, as well as funds teacher trainings.

While TEC has created and is creating Texas State Board of Education approved lesson plans that we provide free of charge, your donation can fund class field trips and other classroom supplies that are not funded by the State. NOTE: $1,000 will fund up to two field trips.





Additionally, your donation will fund teachers to attend an Energy-STEM Institute, with hands-on, collaborative teacher activities designed to strengthen their use of TEKS-aligned, classroom-ready lessons. Your donation will provide a teacher stipend, ensuring that the learning from the Institute translates directly into strong, standards-based instruction for students. NOTE: $1,000 will fund one teacher stipend to attend the institute.

This grant may be made in your name, your company's name, in honor or in memory of someone, or anonymously. We will work with you to ensure you are pleased with the naming!