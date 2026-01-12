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Discover Burien

About this event

Sponsorship of the VINTAGE MARKET

Main Vintage / MEMBER
$400

This level is for MEMBERS OF DISCOVER BURIEN

Logo on map, web site, social and poster.

Main Vintage / NON-MEMBER
$500

This level is for NON-MEMBERS OF DISCOVER BURIEN

Logo on map, web site, social and poster.

Antique Vintage / MEMBER
$250

This level is for MEMBERS OF DISCOVER BURIEN

Logo on Print Material, booth at the event.

Antique Vintage / NON-MEMBER
$350

This level is for NON-MEMBERS OF DISCOVER BURIEN

Logo on Print Material, booth at the event.

Supporter of the VINTAGE MARKET
$100

Show your support to the Market to help keep it running

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!