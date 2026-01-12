Sponsorship of the VINTAGE MARKET

Hosted by
About this event
This level is for MEMBERS OF DISCOVER BURIEN
Logo on map, web site, social and poster.
This level is for NON-MEMBERS OF DISCOVER BURIEN
Logo on map, web site, social and poster.
This level is for MEMBERS OF DISCOVER BURIEN
Logo on Print Material, booth at the event.
This level is for NON-MEMBERS OF DISCOVER BURIEN
Logo on Print Material, booth at the event.
Show your support to the Market to help keep it running
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!