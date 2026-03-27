Flat River Community Players Inc

Hosted by

Flat River Community Players Inc

About this event

Sponsorship Opportunites

All Season Sponsor
$2,000

Includes named as 2026 presented by _____, logo on all FRCP website, social media and programs, pre-show ,verbal recognition, full page ad in one production, poster recognition

Production Sponsor
$1,000

includes name, logo in each show's program, website and 1/2 page ad in production, sponsor recognition for one production, social media acknowledgment

Supporting Producer
$500

includes name, website and 1/4 page as in production, social media acknowledgement.

Community Partner
$250

includes name, website, social media acknowledgment

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