Sponsorship Opportunites

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Includes named as 2026 presented by _____, logo on all FRCP website, social media and programs, pre-show ,verbal recognition, full page ad in one production, poster recognition
includes name, logo in each show's program, website and 1/2 page ad in production, sponsor recognition for one production, social media acknowledgment
includes name, website and 1/4 page as in production, social media acknowledgement.
includes name, website, social media acknowledgment
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