Sponsorship Opportunites - Nursing Healthy Appetites (NHAFLW)

As a Healthy Hero, your sponsorship includes recognition on the event website and one social media acknowledgment. You’ll also receive one tickets to the luncheon.
Community Care Champion
$1,000
As a Community Care Champion, your organization will be recognized in the event program and on the website, with two social media acknowledgments. You’ll also receive three tickets to the luncheon.
Wellness Advocate
$1,500
As a Wellness Advocate, your logo will be prominently displayed in the event program, website, and on-site materials. You’ll also receive three social media acknowledgments and five tickets to the luncheon.
Health Promoter
$2,000
As a Health Promoter, your sponsorship includes recognition in all event materials (program, website, and on-site signage) and in email campaigns. You’ll also have the opportunity to participate in a panel discussion at the event, receive four social media acknowledgments, and seven luncheon tickets.
Legacy Leaders
$2,500
As a Legacy Leader, your organization will enjoy premium recognition in all event materials, including press releases, email campaigns, and promotional content. You’ll also have the opportunity to introduce the keynote speaker, receive five social media acknowledgments, and ten tickets to the luncheon.
